The Diia app is used for everything from domestic identification services to tracking Russian soldiers
In New York it’s as easy to buy an ounce of pot as it is a slice of pizza.
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
About a decade after states began legalising recreational marijuana use, there’s little doubt who the biggest winners have been: criminals. And it’s equally apparent who the biggest losers have been: kids. New York state’s disastrous experiment with legalisation is making both of those facts painfully — and dangerously — obvious.
There are now some 1,500 illegal pot shops across New York City, many of them openly advertising their wares on brick-and-mortar storefronts. Last year, illegal vendors did about $2bn (R36.7bn) in sales statewide — better than Broadway shows. It’s as easy to buy an ounce of pot as it is a slice of pizza...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
New York’s legal recreational marijuana policies endanger kids
In New York it’s as easy to buy an ounce of pot as it is a slice of pizza.
About a decade after states began legalising recreational marijuana use, there’s little doubt who the biggest winners have been: criminals. And it’s equally apparent who the biggest losers have been: kids. New York state’s disastrous experiment with legalisation is making both of those facts painfully — and dangerously — obvious.
There are now some 1,500 illegal pot shops across New York City, many of them openly advertising their wares on brick-and-mortar storefronts. Last year, illegal vendors did about $2bn (R36.7bn) in sales statewide — better than Broadway shows. It’s as easy to buy an ounce of pot as it is a slice of pizza...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.