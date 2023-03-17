With about 1.5-million engineering students graduating annually, the country has a rich source of talent for planemakers
Britain’s health troubles are deeply rooted in its regional disparities, over-strained National Health Service and low productivity
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Britain is becoming a sick society. I don’t mean this merely in a figurative sense, that the country is suffering from an epidemic of depravity and knife crime. (One Old Bailey judge laments that he can’t remember the last time he had to deal with a murder suspect who was more than 20 years old.) I mean it literally.
Sixteen percent of the British labour force — one in six — report that they suffer from long-term health problems. This number has risen by just over a third since 2010, to more than 7-million from 5.2-million, and it shows no sign of reversing, as it has in other European countries. The long-term sick not only experience persistently lower labour-force participation (more than a quarter of economically inactive people are sick), but are also less productive when they do work, gravitating to part-time jobs and working fewer hours...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADRIAN WOOLDRIDGE: UK’s problem of poor health inseparable from problem of poverty
Britain’s health troubles are deeply rooted in its regional disparities, over-strained National Health Service and low productivity
Britain is becoming a sick society. I don’t mean this merely in a figurative sense, that the country is suffering from an epidemic of depravity and knife crime. (One Old Bailey judge laments that he can’t remember the last time he had to deal with a murder suspect who was more than 20 years old.) I mean it literally.
Sixteen percent of the British labour force — one in six — report that they suffer from long-term health problems. This number has risen by just over a third since 2010, to more than 7-million from 5.2-million, and it shows no sign of reversing, as it has in other European countries. The long-term sick not only experience persistently lower labour-force participation (more than a quarter of economically inactive people are sick), but are also less productive when they do work, gravitating to part-time jobs and working fewer hours...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.