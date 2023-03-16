Glencore is willing to walk away from a $16bn deal to buy aluminium from Russia’s Rusal, in a move that would distance itself from one of its biggest rivals.
Singer Adele once insisted that fame had not changed her — apart from her switching to Waitrose from Tesco. These days, the megastar might not have bothered with the upscale supermarket beloved by middle England.
Waitrose and sister company John Lewis department stores, both national treasures in the UK, are under serious strain...
John Lewis must get back to basics to win back cherished status
Retail group reports a £234m pretax loss after venturing into housing and expansion of financial services
