Opinion

CHRIS BRYANT: Corporate subsidy race intensifies as US pushes for clean-tech manufacturing

European countries risk losing sight of financial wisdom while following the US's corporate welfare free-for-all

15 March 2023 - 10:08 Chris Bryant

Barely a day goes by without a company hinting, darkly, that it will build a factory overseas unless taxpayers offer billions of dollars of financial support to keep it close to home.

Long overdue US efforts to tackle climate change and reshore battery and semiconductor manufacturing are amplifying a corporate subsidy race on both sides of the Atlantic, with businesses unsubtly playing governments off against each to extract more cash. It makes sense, I suppose, but it’s all rather infuriating. ..

