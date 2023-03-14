Underlying consumer price growth accelerates in February, with rising rents and sticky prices for services
The US central bank failed in supervision — existing rules could have been used better, and more actively
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
It is clear that regulators missed something at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) before its collapse — along with its investors, depositors and others. To prevent similar bank failures, US President Joseph Biden has already pledged to push Congress and the Federal Reserve (Fed) to strengthen banking rules. But the rules already in place could have been used better and more actively.
The obvious thing Congress could do is reverse the 2018 legislation that raised the balance-sheet size threshold where tougher rules kick in for banks that pose a systemic threat. Had this limit not been increased, both SVB and Signature Bank, closed by New York regulators at the weekend, would have been subject to mandatory stress testing and rules designed to help banks survive sudden deposit outflows...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PAUL J DAVIES: Fed does not need new rules to stop the next SVB
The US central bank failed in supervision — existing rules could have been used better, and more actively
It is clear that regulators missed something at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) before its collapse — along with its investors, depositors and others. To prevent similar bank failures, US President Joseph Biden has already pledged to push Congress and the Federal Reserve (Fed) to strengthen banking rules. But the rules already in place could have been used better and more actively.
The obvious thing Congress could do is reverse the 2018 legislation that raised the balance-sheet size threshold where tougher rules kick in for banks that pose a systemic threat. Had this limit not been increased, both SVB and Signature Bank, closed by New York regulators at the weekend, would have been subject to mandatory stress testing and rules designed to help banks survive sudden deposit outflows...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.