The pact will help improve relations between the UK and France that have been poisoned by Brexit and a surge in cross-channel immigration
It has become utterly essential to a number of modern industries, from electric vehicles to wind turbines
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
In one of the most iconic scenes of The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman’s young character, Benjamin Braddock, gets some unsolicited investment advice from a family friend: “plastics.”
Replay that scene today and feckless Benjamin might hear a different word: magnets. In recent years, the humble magnet has become utterly essential to a number of modern industries, from electric vehicles to wind turbines. It’s a hi-tech building block upon which fortunes will be made...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How the humble magnet came to conquer the world
It has become utterly essential to a number of modern industries, from electric vehicles to wind turbines
In one of the most iconic scenes of The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman’s young character, Benjamin Braddock, gets some unsolicited investment advice from a family friend: “plastics.”
Replay that scene today and feckless Benjamin might hear a different word: magnets. In recent years, the humble magnet has become utterly essential to a number of modern industries, from electric vehicles to wind turbines. It’s a hi-tech building block upon which fortunes will be made...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.