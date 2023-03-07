Environmental activists disrupted a speech by the mineral resources and energy minister to protest against the country’s use of coal
A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum-seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously from migration
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
With his post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is building a reputation as a leader who mastered the detail of complex policy areas and displays a knack for finding technocratic fixes. It would be some feat if he could bring those qualities to bear to solve a problem that has eluded even more governments than Brexit.
The government is preparing to announce a new law aimed at stopping small boats of migrants crossing the English Channel, one of Sunak’s five priorities for 2023. Perhaps once again Sunak will surprise on the upside. But unlike with Northern Ireland, the migrant issue doesn’t lend itself to a Big Bang announcement; solutions can’t be put in place with the stroke of a pen...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THERESE RAPHAEL: Rishi Sunak’s migrant issue does not lend itself to a Big Bang announcement
A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously from migration
With his post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is building a reputation as a leader who mastered the detail of complex policy areas and displays a knack for finding technocratic fixes. It would be some feat if he could bring those qualities to bear to solve a problem that has eluded even more governments than Brexit.
The government is preparing to announce a new law aimed at stopping small boats of migrants crossing the English Channel, one of Sunak’s five priorities for 2023. Perhaps once again Sunak will surprise on the upside. But unlike with Northern Ireland, the migrant issue doesn’t lend itself to a Big Bang announcement; solutions can’t be put in place with the stroke of a pen...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.