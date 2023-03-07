Environmental activists disrupted a speech by the mineral resources and energy minister to protest against the country’s use of coal
Europe wins energy war but now faces recession
One year on from the Ukraine invasion, Europe has avoided the worst-case scenario of a brutal energy-driven slump. The price of natural gas is back down to pre-war levels, factory output is growing again and leaders such as Ursula von der Leyen are declaring victory in unity against Vladimir Putin, who has “lost the energy war he started”.
It now runs the risk of having dodged one recession only to face another, self-inflicted one: a series of interest-rate hikes from jittery central bankers. Eurozone “core” inflation, excluding energy and food, hit a high of 5.6% in February and the European Central Bank (ECB) looks set to raise rates to a record 4% to match. The fear is that without this further tightening of monetary policy, a new vicious cycle of price hikes will get under way, driven by wages...
