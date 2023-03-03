Figures released earlier this week showed that Japan’s births for 2022 were lower than at any other point since records began in 1899
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
When Sephora opens its new UK store next week, it will mark the first time the beauty giant has been in British malls for almost 20 years. It will also underline how retailers are once more venturing into physical locations.
Of course, recent openings are far from the big expansion programmes of 15-20 years ago. But even on a more modest scale, European retailers shouldn’t get carried away. Customers may be rediscovering shops right now, but the big swing back to swiping credit cards from tapping smartphones is likely to be short-lived...
ANDREA FELSTED: Brands must be careful about opening too many stores
