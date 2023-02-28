That could indirectly pose a challenge to industry giant De Beers
The recent history of public-sector outsourcing in Britain is an epic tale of serial disasters. It culminated in the 2018 collapse of Carillion, a construction and services company with hundreds of contracts spanning high-speed rail, schools and hospitals, which prompted the government to pull together a best-practice guide aimed at avoiding similar calamities. How’s the reset going? Call it a work in progress.
There’s little sign of a decisive break from the syndrome of scandal and underperformance. The government released its outsourcing playbook just a year before the pandemic brought a fresh batch of controversies over the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 response contracts to politically connected companies. Last month, the health department sued PPE supplier Medpro, a firm linked to a Conservative member of the House of Lords, seeking to recover £133m for what it said were unusable protective gowns that failed safety tests...
MATTHEW BROOKER: Thatcher’s efficiency machine needs fixing, not the bin
In the outsourcing business, you only hear about the failures
