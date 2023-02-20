Opinion

Treat errant social media like fighting children — split them up

It might be the only solution to limit the virality of disinformation and ensure that groups don’t clash

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Tim Culpan

By now it should be evident that Twitter is a shadow of its former self. What’s not clear is which alternatives might replace it, or how the market will look a few years from now. This chaos offers an opportunity to rethink the entire structure of the social media landscape.

There are many problems to solve. Disinformation, offensive content, harassment and doxxing are among issues that platform operators, regulators and users have struggled with. Each existed before MySpace, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were born, but digitally connecting friends and strangers has worsened them to the point that even the largest companies and most powerful governments can’t rein it in...

