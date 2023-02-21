Hearing comes after UK agency flagged concerns over deal
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Anyone Googling the phrase “Tesla failed” is immediately inundated with the purported shortcomings of the multinational car and clean energy company’s zero-emission, electric vehicles, workplace culture, business practices, occupational safety and, especially, its controversial CEO, Elon Musk. In times like these, it is appropriate to recall what Gertrude tells her son Hamlet in Shakespeare’s most famous play: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
When it comes to Tesla, such criticism is little more than a sideshow. No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting financial results in 2007. With a stock market value of $659bn on Friday, Tesla is worth more than Toyota, Mercedes-Benz Group, Volkswagen, BMW, General Motors, Stellantis and Ford combined...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tesla still proving the doubters wrong
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Anyone Googling the phrase “Tesla failed” is immediately inundated with the purported shortcomings of the multinational car and clean energy company’s zero-emission, electric vehicles, workplace culture, business practices, occupational safety and, especially, its controversial CEO, Elon Musk. In times like these, it is appropriate to recall what Gertrude tells her son Hamlet in Shakespeare’s most famous play: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
When it comes to Tesla, such criticism is little more than a sideshow. No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting financial results in 2007. With a stock market value of $659bn on Friday, Tesla is worth more than Toyota, Mercedes-Benz Group, Volkswagen, BMW, General Motors, Stellantis and Ford combined...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.