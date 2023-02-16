The aim is to diversify Austria’s funding base and tap a new market as central bank bond holdings are wound down
The huge difference between the initial reaction to the virus and the current stance seems more or less justified by changes in its virulence
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
To figure out what’s going on with Covid-19, a good place to start is in the sewers. Since early in the pandemic, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has been testing inflows to its Deer Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Boston Harbor for the virus. The readings provide a remarkably detailed picture of the course of the pandemic — in Boston and its suburbs, at least.
Epidemiologists still aren’t absolutely certain what these wastewater readings from Boston and elsewhere mean. A bunch of studies have been conducted comparing them with other measures of Covid-19 prevalence, and the overall conclusion seems to be that virus concentrations in sewage do a pretty good job of predicting and reflecting the spread of Covid-19 but that the topic needs more study. I suspect that the Boston-area readings, which are unique in being available in an almost unbroken series back to mid-March 2020, provide a much more reliable measure of actual virus prevalence than confirmed-case nu...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Covid-19 is now much less dangerous, but much harder to avoid
The huge difference between the initial reaction to the virus and the current stance seems more or less justified by changes in its virulence
To figure out what’s going on with Covid-19, a good place to start is in the sewers. Since early in the pandemic, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has been testing inflows to its Deer Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Boston Harbor for the virus. The readings provide a remarkably detailed picture of the course of the pandemic — in Boston and its suburbs, at least.
Epidemiologists still aren’t absolutely certain what these wastewater readings from Boston and elsewhere mean. A bunch of studies have been conducted comparing them with other measures of Covid-19 prevalence, and the overall conclusion seems to be that virus concentrations in sewage do a pretty good job of predicting and reflecting the spread of Covid-19 but that the topic needs more study. I suspect that the Boston-area readings, which are unique in being available in an almost unbroken series back to mid-March 2020, provide a much more reliable measure of actual virus prevalence than confirmed-case nu...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.