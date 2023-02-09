Miami is coming up as a rival to Singapore and New York for the title of the hottest residential market this year
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Accusations of stock-market manipulation by the Adani Group, strenuously denied by the conglomerate, have shone the spotlight on a festering global problem loosely estimated to amount to between 2%- 5% of the world’s output: money-laundering. Obscure funds based in Cyprus and Mauritius, one of whom is linked to an intermediary that’s also alleged to have played a role in the $4.5bn 1MDB looting from taxpayers in Malaysia, may be funnelling someone else’s money into Adani stocks, the short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged.
But whose money is it and whose job is it to find out? ..
ANDY MUKHERJEE: It is securities board’s job to restore trust in Indian market
