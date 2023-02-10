Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
Rishi Sunak has occasionally been criticised for an approach to government that is more management consultant than political visionary. But even his detractors acknowledge that he’s brought a level of professionalism to 10 Downing Street missing from his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. And yet it only takes one major misstep for a reputation of competence to unravel.
With the government’s bill to scrap thousands of EU laws — debated in the House of Lords early this week and sent for committee review on February 23 — Sunak looks set to sacrifice that hard-earned reputation at the altar of hardline Brexit ideology. ..
THERESE RAPHAEL: This is how the new Brexit bill brings a cliff edge into view
With the UK bill to scrap thousands of EU laws, Rishi Sunak looks set to sacrifice his hard-earned reputation at the altar of hardline Brexit ideology
