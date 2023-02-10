Opinion

LIONEL LAURENT: France loses one of its few women leaders in industry struggling to prove it can do better

With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver

10 February 2023 - 11:58 Lionel Laurent

How do you replace one of the few top female leaders in French finance? Put two men in charge instead.

That’s not a joke. The Decaux family has wrested leadership control from Virginie Morgon at private equity firm Eurazeo — where she was dubbed finance’s “wonder woman” after a decade-long rise to the top job — and replaced her with a new executive board chaired by Christophe Baviere and William Kadouch-Chassaing. The pair will rotate the chair and CEO roles every year; not exactly governance best practice, even if the roles are better off separated. It’s reminiscent of the brotherly power-sharing at the billionaire family’s JC Decaux SA advertising business...

