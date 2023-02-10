Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
That’s not a joke. The Decaux family has wrested leadership control from Virginie Morgon at private equity firm Eurazeo — where she was dubbed finance’s “wonder woman” after a decade-long rise to the top job — and replaced her with a new executive board chaired by Christophe Baviere and William Kadouch-Chassaing. The pair will rotate the chair and CEO roles every year; not exactly governance best practice, even if the roles are better off separated. It’s reminiscent of the brotherly power-sharing at the billionaire family’s JC Decaux SA advertising business...
LIONEL LAURENT: France loses one of its few women leaders in industry struggling to prove it can do better
That’s not a joke. The Decaux family has wrested leadership control from Virginie Morgon at private equity firm Eurazeo — where she was dubbed finance’s “wonder woman” after a decade-long rise to the top job — and replaced her with a new executive board chaired by Christophe Baviere and William Kadouch-Chassaing. The pair will rotate the chair and CEO roles every year; not exactly governance best practice, even if the roles are better off separated. It’s reminiscent of the brotherly power-sharing at the billionaire family’s JC Decaux SA advertising business...
