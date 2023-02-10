Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
If elections are any measure, Nigeria’s democracy — Africa’s largest — is in rude health. A second consecutive president will hand over power after an election, no small matter in the country’s history of turbulent transitions. The electorate seems highly motivated to vote on February 25: 93.5-million, close to half the population, have registered, 40% of them under the age of 35.
In another break from the norm, the election will not be a straight fight between the two blocs that have long dominated Nigerian politics but a three-cornered contest. A maverick candidate, Peter Obi of the tiny Labour Party, is making a strong run against Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party...
BOBBY GHOSH: Nigeria’s election is a three-cornered contest
Peter Obi of the tiny Labour Party is making a strong run against candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party
