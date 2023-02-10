Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Anwar Pervez built wholesaler Bestway Group from a single convenience store. His decision to invest in Britain’s second-biggest supermarket chain J Sainsbury looks equally inspired. There is little downside when it comes to his acquisition of a 4.5% stake in the grocer.
Bestway first announced the holding late in January. It had been building its position for some time before crossing the 3% threshold that required the disclosure. Shares in Sainsbury are up more than 50% since their October low, so, depending on when Bestway bought, it could already be sitting on a profit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANDREA FELSTED: Is the endgame actually Sainsbury buying Bestway?
The two companies could benefit from buying scale and potentially cost savings
Anwar Pervez built wholesaler Bestway Group from a single convenience store. His decision to invest in Britain’s second-biggest supermarket chain J Sainsbury looks equally inspired. There is little downside when it comes to his acquisition of a 4.5% stake in the grocer.
Bestway first announced the holding late in January. It had been building its position for some time before crossing the 3% threshold that required the disclosure. Shares in Sainsbury are up more than 50% since their October low, so, depending on when Bestway bought, it could already be sitting on a profit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.