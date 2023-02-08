Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Executives should prepare to respond to a growth environment that is stronger than anticipated
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
The official economic forecast is still chilly for 2023, but many indicators suggest things were heating up, not cooling, in the first month of the year.
Car sales had their best month since the first half of 2021. The housing market improved as mortgage rates drifted below 6%, attracting more buyers. And last week’s jobs report was surprisingly strong...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CONOR SEN: Corporate America should chill — things are heating up
Executives should prepare to respond to a growth environment that is stronger than anticipated
The official economic forecast is still chilly for 2023, but many indicators suggest things were heating up, not cooling, in the first month of the year.
Car sales had their best month since the first half of 2021. The housing market improved as mortgage rates drifted below 6%, attracting more buyers. And last week’s jobs report was surprisingly strong...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.