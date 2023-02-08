Opinion

CONOR SEN: Corporate America should chill — things are heating up

Executives should prepare to respond to a growth environment that is stronger than anticipated

09 February 2023 - 04:59 Conor Sen

The official economic forecast is still chilly for 2023, but many indicators suggest things were heating up, not cooling, in the first month of the year.

Car sales had their best month since the first half of 2021. The housing market improved as mortgage rates drifted below 6%, attracting more buyers. And last week’s jobs report was surprisingly strong...

