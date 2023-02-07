The PPC unit in Zimbabwe has attracted interest from a local firm involved in road construction and home building, sources say
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Whatever the slogans wielded by striking workers angry at Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform might say — such as “commute, work, die” — the French are anything but lazy. The country’s unemployment rate is at its lowest in years, and France has a greater share of 25-to-54-year-olds in work than the EU average, or indeed the US. The pace of job creation is above pre-pandemic levels.
Where France punches below its weight, however, is in its share of workers over 55 years. Macron wants to raise that number but not just by pushing the retirement age to 64 from 62; he wants to prod companies to hire more people in their 50s and 60s, setting targets for diversity by age. Similar steps have been taken elsewhere, such as when UK firms including Aviva and Walgreens Boots Alliance pledged in 2017 to hire more over-50s. The French version looks distinctly less touchy-feely, with the threat of fines if companies don’t play ball. ..
Emmanuel Macron prods French firms to hire more people in their 50s and 60s
