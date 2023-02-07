The PPC unit in Zimbabwe has attracted interest from a local firm involved in road construction and home building, sources say
Richard Gere's character in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman inexpertly careened around Hollywood in a silver Lotus Esprit because, legend has it, Ferrari and Porsche balked at being associated with such a racy script. The buyout boss Gere depicted, Edward Lewis, has something in common with Lotus’s present day co-owner, China’s Li Shufu: an eye for hidden value.
Having paid £50m ($62m) to acquire 50% of Lotus in 2017, his Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is preparing to list an electric car company bearing the Lotus name on Nasdaq for a cool $5.4bn. But reinvigorating a storied British car brand is one thing; delivering the cash flows and cost synergies to sustain the holding company’s 165bn yuan ($24bn) debt is quite another. ..
CHRIS BRYANT: Lotus requires some deft handling
Li Shufu, the co-owner of the storied car brand, needs to keep his eyes firmly on his holding company’s $24bn debt
