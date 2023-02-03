Firms that make surveillance products surge after spate of robberies across the country
SA has largely been able to evade close scrutiny of its posture, but that will change as it welcomes Russian warships to a joint Indian Ocean exercise
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Nelson Mandela was not afraid to put himself on the wrong side of history out of loyalty to old friends. The SA leader, anointed a secular saint by international acclaim, embraced monsters such as Muammar Gaddafi, Robert Mugabe or Fidel Castro because, in his judgment, their sins counted for less than their support for him and his ANC in the long years of struggle against apartheid.
That attitude may go some way to explaining SA’s position on the war in Ukraine. The ANC stalwarts who now run the country, grateful for Moscow’s unstinting backing during the Cold War, are unable to openly criticise the Kremlin’s current occupant. Instead, the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has affected a posture of neutrality, abstaining from UN votes condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and periodically issuing anodyne statements calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BOBBY GHOSH: SA needs to stop indulging monsters
SA has largely been able to evade close scrutiny of its posture, but that will change as it welcomes Russian warships to a joint Indian Ocean exercise
Nelson Mandela was not afraid to put himself on the wrong side of history out of loyalty to old friends. The SA leader, anointed a secular saint by international acclaim, embraced monsters such as Muammar Gaddafi, Robert Mugabe or Fidel Castro because, in his judgment, their sins counted for less than their support for him and his ANC in the long years of struggle against apartheid.
That attitude may go some way to explaining SA’s position on the war in Ukraine. The ANC stalwarts who now run the country, grateful for Moscow’s unstinting backing during the Cold War, are unable to openly criticise the Kremlin’s current occupant. Instead, the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has affected a posture of neutrality, abstaining from UN votes condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and periodically issuing anodyne statements calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.