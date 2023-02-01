Colossal’s de-extinction agenda already includes the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger
It seems like only yesterday that the inflation debate was all about “Team Permanent” vs “Team Transitory”. But after several months of low inflation data, a kind of consensus has arisen: inflation has revealed itself to be transitory.
This is only a temporary consensus. There are signs that some economies, including that of the US, may experience a phenomenon known as “reheating”: a rapid turnaround that causes inflationary pressures to re-emerge. Is such a phenomenon possible?..
TYLER COWEN: Is the US economy in danger of reheating?
It’s ironic that a spell of slow inflation may bring about faster inflation, but that’s how the logic of expectations works
