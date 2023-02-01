Colossal’s de-extinction agenda already includes the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger
With democrats like Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who needs autocrats? Shame on Lula for pretending that Kyiv, Nato and the EU are as much to blame for Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine as the wannabe tsar in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. Shame on Lula for doing nothing to help Ukraine.
Lula was sworn into his old job — he was president between 2003 and 2010 — only one month ago. That followed the four-year stint of right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro — “the Trump of the Tropics”. A week after Lula took over, pro-Bolsonaro mobs ransacked federal buildings in Brasilia, in a farcical reprise of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 2021. When Brazil’s institutions — and Lula — withstood that assault, much of the democratic world exhaled in relief. ..
ANDREAS KLUTH: Lula has lost the plot on Russia-Ukraine
