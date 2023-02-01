Brazil’s former president faces multiple investigations including on his alleged involvement in the January 8 riots by supporters
The killing in Minneapolis acts as a backdrop to the death of Tyre Nichols
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
In Minneapolis, the video of Tyre Nichols’s fatal beating at the hands of Memphis police officers triggered unwelcome flashbacks. Just two and a half years ago, the city erupted with riots after video emerged of George Floyd’s murder. In the aftermath, hopes that Minneapolis’s troubled police department might be reformed fell apart as politics, polarisation and mistrust eroded support for even modest improvements. For many in this scarred city, there is a feeling that nothing has changed.
As Memphis begins to grapple with the aftermath of its own tragedy, mistakes in Minneapolis can serve as a cautionary tale. The chance to fix a broken, violent system is rare. To use that opportunity effectively, advocates for reform need to embrace specific, actionable proposals, while legislators and other civic leaders avoid overpromising. If either side falters, mistrust and a missed opportunity are what is left behind...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADAM MINTER: George Floyd haunts Memphis police department
In Minneapolis, the video of Tyre Nichols’s fatal beating at the hands of Memphis police officers triggered unwelcome flashbacks. Just two and a half years ago, the city erupted with riots after video emerged of George Floyd’s murder. In the aftermath, hopes that Minneapolis’s troubled police department might be reformed fell apart as politics, polarisation and mistrust eroded support for even modest improvements. For many in this scarred city, there is a feeling that nothing has changed.
As Memphis begins to grapple with the aftermath of its own tragedy, mistakes in Minneapolis can serve as a cautionary tale. The chance to fix a broken, violent system is rare. To use that opportunity effectively, advocates for reform need to embrace specific, actionable proposals, while legislators and other civic leaders avoid overpromising. If either side falters, mistrust and a missed opportunity are what is left behind...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.