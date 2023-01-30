The former Huawei sub-brand that was hived off as a separate business grew shipments 34.4% in 2022
On February 2, Sunak will pass his symbolic 100-day milestone with several millstones around his neck
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
A treacherous new era in global politics has begun with fresh and dramatic military commitments by Europe and the US to Ukraine. We should recognise its dangers quickly, without self-deception or euphemism.
Despite almost a year of harsh economic sanctions, and even severe setbacks on the battlefield, Russia appears no readier to negotiate an end to the war. Rather, it has responded by mobilising additional troops and battering Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin is only likely to escalate further, and more viciously, in response to the West’s decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PANKAJ MISHRA: The West and Ukraine — a treacherous new era in global politics has begun
There are too many signs that the search for allies in what is effectively now the West’s war against Russia is affecting political and moral judgment.
A treacherous new era in global politics has begun with fresh and dramatic military commitments by Europe and the US to Ukraine. We should recognise its dangers quickly, without self-deception or euphemism.
Despite almost a year of harsh economic sanctions, and even severe setbacks on the battlefield, Russia appears no readier to negotiate an end to the war. Rather, it has responded by mobilising additional troops and battering Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin is only likely to escalate further, and more viciously, in response to the West’s decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.