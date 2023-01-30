The former Huawei sub-brand that was hived off as a separate business grew shipments 34.4% in 2022
On February 2, Sunak will pass his symbolic 100-day milestone with several millstones around his neck
To lose one cabinet minister in your first 100 days in office may be considered a misfortune but to lose two looks like carelessness, to misquote Oscar Wilde. Were a deputy prime minister to shortly follow through the exit door — and possibly the Tory-nominated chairman of the BBC, too — the great Victorian wit might have deployed another of his aphorisms; “There is no sin except stupidity.”
After Rishi Sunak was forced on Sunday to sack Nadhim Zahawi, the chairman of the ruling Conservative party, for failing to come clean about his tax affairs, the voters will be asking whether the UK prime minister is unlucky, weak or just wet behind the ears. The jury is still out on all three charges...
MARTIN IVENS: What Nadhim Zahawi’s sacking means for Rishi Sunak
