Power utility says no nuclear fuel shortage is expected
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
For years, Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks were considered safe to eat by the more than 1.5-million Americans who suffer from sesame allergies. But that’s no more. In December, the Italian restaurant chain began adding sesame flour to its recipe.
The goal, it turns out, isn’t flavour enhancement. Olive Garden is adding sesame to comply with new Food and Drug Administration regulations requiring labels for foods that contain sesame. That regulation was intended to improve food safety and choices for allergic consumers. But cleaning every last seed and particle from food service equipment isn’t easy — or cheap. If Olive Garden or its contractors miss something, even after spending hours cleaning, they are potentially subject to expensive recalls, fines and even lawsuits. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FDA should relook allergy labelling practices to manage risk
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
For years, Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks were considered safe to eat by the more than 1.5-million Americans who suffer from sesame allergies. But that’s no more. In December, the Italian restaurant chain began adding sesame flour to its recipe.
The goal, it turns out, isn’t flavour enhancement. Olive Garden is adding sesame to comply with new Food and Drug Administration regulations requiring labels for foods that contain sesame. That regulation was intended to improve food safety and choices for allergic consumers. But cleaning every last seed and particle from food service equipment isn’t easy — or cheap. If Olive Garden or its contractors miss something, even after spending hours cleaning, they are potentially subject to expensive recalls, fines and even lawsuits. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.