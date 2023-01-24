The antimonopoly lawsuit is the fifth major challenge by US officials against the company since 2020
If gloomy forecasts do not materialise, prudent reserves may convert to profits in the second half
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
As corporate America’s fourth-quarter financial results continue to roll in, investors are searching those reports for clues on how a recession could affect profits in 2023. For one industry at least — financial services — they may need to look back further than that.
Regulatory and accounting changes in recent years mean that the rising unemployment rate expected by the Federal Reserve has already been incorporated in the earnings that banks and other financial companies reported for last year, not just in their forecasts for 2023. And while the Fed’s estimates require the financial industry to be cautious for now, they might also end up providing a boost to the economy later this year if that big jump in the unemployment rate does not materialise...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CONOR SEN: US banks’ caution may reap rewards later in 2023
If gloomy forecasts do not materialise, prudent reserves may convert to profits in the second half
As corporate America’s fourth-quarter financial results continue to roll in, investors are searching those reports for clues on how a recession could affect profits in 2023. For one industry at least — financial services — they may need to look back further than that.
Regulatory and accounting changes in recent years mean that the rising unemployment rate expected by the Federal Reserve has already been incorporated in the earnings that banks and other financial companies reported for last year, not just in their forecasts for 2023. And while the Fed’s estimates require the financial industry to be cautious for now, they might also end up providing a boost to the economy later this year if that big jump in the unemployment rate does not materialise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.