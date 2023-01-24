The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office says
Stubborn inflation means more interest-rate increases are coming from the US Federal Reserve and that sounds like great news for banks. They have already been reporting booming net interest income: at JPMorgan Chase, it was up 28% in 2022 and for Bank of America 22%.
But there are downsides to the Fed’s tighter monetary policy too, and those have bank executives and many investors fretting: The reversal of its bond-buying programme and the shrinking of the central bank’s balance sheet, which will suck money out of the financial system and put pressure on markets and banks’ funding...
Why Fed tightening is not so scary
