President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
The last year when the lights stayed on every day in SA was 2017. But SA is now facing the worst blackouts in its history, leaving most of its citizens without electricity for 6-8 hours every day. There’s no end in sight. If anything, the country may lose power for as long as half a day during winter, from June to August.
The problem in SA has many idiosyncratic elements — and we’ll get to those in a moment — but offers a wider lesson to emerging nations. Electricity demand is fast increasing, and investment in generation facilities — particularly wind and solar — and transmission grids isn’t keeping up. From India to Brazil and from Nigeria to Bangladesh, power shortages are becoming more common...
JAVIER BLAS: CEO wanted: Willingness to be scapegoat and/or punching bag essential
