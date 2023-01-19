Opinion

BETH KOWITT: Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is in keeping with trends seen in business world

By stepping down on her own terms, Ardern is rebelling against the status quo rather than simply falling victim to it

BL Premium
21 January 2023 - 07:42 Beth Kowitt

The corridors of power in both business and politics were designed by, and for, a very specific kind of leader: men.

That’s why it can feel particularly devastating when we see a woman such as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern — who has managed to successfully navigate through what often seems like an impenetrable boys’ club — decide that she’s had it...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.