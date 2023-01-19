ANDY MUKHERJEE: Narendra Modi may sprinkle budget with dose of populism

The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several similar cases
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Given that it’s his last, big spending opportunity before next year’s general elections, it won’t be unreasonable to expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sprinkle the February 1 government budget with a dose of populism. This is especially so, as Rahul Gandhi, his main political opponent, is on a gruelling months-long trek, walking from the edge of the Indian Ocean in the south to Kashmir in the northern Himalayan region, trying to whip up passion about everyday issues such as unemployment and inflation.
Yet, the budget might at best pander to the middle class by some cosmetic tinkering with income-tax slabs. I’ll be surprised if the administration suddenly decides to push mass consumption by diluting its single-minded devotion to investment. An expansion of the welfare state — better old-age security and higher maternity benefits, for instance — is equally unlikely, even though it will help Modi counter Gandhi’s accusation that his government is working only for a few ric...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANDY MUKHERJEE: Narendra Modi may sprinkle budget with dose of populism
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
Given that it’s his last, big spending opportunity before next year’s general elections, it won’t be unreasonable to expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sprinkle the February 1 government budget with a dose of populism. This is especially so, as Rahul Gandhi, his main political opponent, is on a gruelling months-long trek, walking from the edge of the Indian Ocean in the south to Kashmir in the northern Himalayan region, trying to whip up passion about everyday issues such as unemployment and inflation.
Yet, the budget might at best pander to the middle class by some cosmetic tinkering with income-tax slabs. I’ll be surprised if the administration suddenly decides to push mass consumption by diluting its single-minded devotion to investment. An expansion of the welfare state — better old-age security and higher maternity benefits, for instance — is equally unlikely, even though it will help Modi counter Gandhi’s accusation that his government is working only for a few ric...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.