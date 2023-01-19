‘We have enough chickens on farms, but we can’t supply the market because we can’t slaughter the chickens,’ says SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach
Yuriko Kotani, a Japanese stand-up comedian based in the UK, tells of seeing a poster on a London Overground train that proclaimed 93.4% of services ran within five minutes of their scheduled time. Her confused reaction: “Are they apologising?”
Those who have travelled on a train in Japan, or one of the other ultra-efficient rail and metro systems in Asia, will recognise the kernel of truth in the joke. Going by rail in Britain is to travel in a different world. The expectations benchmark starts from a lower level. The industry also gives the impression of being stuck in a permanent loop, where the same issues of dysfunction and labour strife resurface at regular intervals. Anyone who left the UK before the railways were privatised and returned three decades later in time for the latest wave of strikes might be struck by how little things appear to have changed. Standing in freezing rain on a century-old platform waiting for a train that’s not coming (no-one in Hong Kong or T...
MATTHEW BROOKER: Why Britain’s railways can’t get on the right track
