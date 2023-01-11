ANDREA FELSTED: Inflation peaking is great for us, terrible for grocers

CEO Larry Fink and president Rob Kapito vow to ‘manage expenses prudently’ in memo to staff
Sainsbury’s on Wednesday confirmed that food retailers were the big winners this Christmas, with third-quarter same-store sales excluding fuel up 5.9%. They enjoyed a boost from the World Cup and then a run into the holidays, with consumers more likely to eat at home given the cost-of-living crisis.
But they were also helped by rising food prices. Sainsbury said inflation in its shopping basket was running well below the 14.4% reported by data provider Kantar for December, as it concentrated on keeping prices low for customers.
Even so, making everything from coffee to cereals more expensive inflates the value of supermarkets’ same-store sales. That is what’s happening at Sainsbury’s, and will probably be evident at Tesco and Marks & Spencer when they update on trading on Thursday.
Of course, that isn’t the whole story. The amount of food that consumers are buying is actually falling — though Sainsbury said it was outperforming rivals on this measure — as they seek to manage inflation by putting less in their baskets and trading down on brand names. Food retailers’ costs, particularly energy and wages, are also escalating, though there is a good chance grocery inflation is outpacing these rises.
Sainsbury’s said on Wednesday that underlying pretax profit in the year to March would be towards the upper end of its £630m (R13bn) to £690m range, though this will still be below the £730m generated in the year to March 2022. It also expects free cash flow from its retail operation of about £600m, up from its previous guidance of at least £500m.
That state of affairs might not last much longer. Though food prices remain high, they have started to peak, with the rate of grocery inflation dropping for the past two months, according to Kantar.
And in a sign that consumer goods groups may pass fewer hikes on to retailers this year, US food maker Conagra Brands said the price rises it implemented had caught up with the inflation it was having to bear in its own costs. If more manufacturers experience that, it may bode well for future inflation, as retailers will be under pressure to pass any easing to customers.
One of the first signs that prices have peaked will be special offers returning to supermarket shelves, as suppliers seek to bolster their sales volumes. Sainsbury said it was hopeful inflation would come down by the middle of 2023.
But when prices aren’t rising as much, life gets tricky for food retailers. In such an environment, they have to sell more loaves of bread or tins of beans to achieve the same value of sales. And if their own costs, such as wages, are continuing to rise, this squeezes profit.
When this happens, the grocers need a weaker player to steal share from. Right now, that looks like Morrisons, which in 2021 agreed to a £7bn takeover by private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
The Bradford-based grocer has been lagging rivals in recent months, after not having cheap enough prices, leaving it at risk from the UK arms of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Its manufacturing business also becomes less efficient when the amount of food it makes — and sells — falls.
Morrisons has seen some green shoots, but it must continue to recover to avoid becoming prey to rivals. Asda initially struggled after the Issa Brothers and TDR Capital acquired a majority stake two years ago, but its performance has improved recently.
There are a couple of bright spots. For a start, food prices easing should lift some of the pressure on consumers. This will not only encourage them to fill their baskets with the things they need, but leave them with a little more for the things they want, such as clothing and home furnishings,
Even so, Sainsbury’s shares fell as much as 3.3% on Wednesday morning before recovering slightly. Investors are right to be cautious. Christmas 2022 was a cracker for food retailers. This year’s festive season could be very different.
ANDREA FELSTED: Inflation peaking is great for us, terrible for grocers
One of the first signs that prices have peaked will be the return of special offers
