Opinionated boss? That’s so last month

CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
In the past five years, companies and their CEOs have made public statements opposing restrictions on voting rights and in support of stricter gun control. They have voiced their opposition to legislation that prohibits transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity and lobbied for same-sex marriage rights. They spoke out against Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries and condemned the storming of the capitol on January 6 2021. They tweeted #BLM and #MeToo.
Companies taking a position on social and political issues has become so much the norm in the last half a decade that it is easy to forget how unusual this kind of rhetoric once was. In 2014, when Michael Brown was killed by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, you would have been hard-pressed to find a corporate press release even mentioning his name. Six years later, in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, companies from Amazon.com to General Motors put out statements about racism and racial justice.
Businesses waded into these once-taboo topics to begin with because they claimed they aligned with their corporate values, and — let’s be real — because they viewed it as good public relations. But amid today’s merciless culture wars, deciding what to say about the latest hot-button issue is no longer a question for the marketing or social media team. It has escalated into a potentially huge reputational and political risk that companies are often better served hashing out at board level.
So as we enter 2023, it is time to call it: the era of widespread corporate outspokenness is ending.
Part of the calculus for corporations is that they may be realising they overestimated the goodwill their public stances generate. Research from Vanessa Burbano, a professor at Columbia Business School, has found that there is a “significant demotivating effect” if an employer takes a stance an employee disagrees with, but no statistically motivating effect if the employee agrees. “The blowback you get is greater than the benefit,” she told me. The reason, she says, is likely to be what is called a “false consensus effect”. People tend to assume that others share their values and are surprised and react more strongly when they find out that is not the case.
The response from companies’ potential consumers is just as tepid. A report from Brunswick published in late 2021 found that 63% of executives think companies should speak out on social issues compared with just 36% of voters, with most saying companies are primarily doing it to look good. The two groups also disagree on which issues are most important in the US. Both identify health care as number one, but that is where the consensus ends. Climate change, data privacy, racism and gun violence make up the remainder of the top five for executives, while voters point to homelessness, mental health, unemployment and crime prevention.
And the blowback can come from both sides. Touting climate efforts risks accusations of greenwashing and virtue signalling from the left, but also growing claims of overreach from the right. JPMorgan Chase, for example, has been regularly criticised by environmental activists for its financing of fossil fuels, while also making Kentucky’s list of 11 “restricted financial institutions” engaged in “energy company boycotts”.
The state’s legislators are part of a faction of the Republican Party, led by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, that has decided to make attacking “corporate wokeness” part of its political platform — perhaps the most significant factor tipping the scale in the direction of corporate silence.
No-one wants to be the next Walt Disney, which DeSantis made his punching bag after its former CEO Bob Chapek spoke out mildly against the state's Don't Say Gay bill.
No-one wants to be the next Walt Disney, which DeSantis made his punching bag after its former CEO Bob Chapek spoke out mildly against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. (Chapek’s comments were in response to an outcry from employees, and his mishandling of the episode is likely to have contributed to his removal.) DeSantis has also targeted BlackRock and CEO Larry Fink for their vocal commitment to environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing. Texas legislators have jumped on board, in December grilling the asset manager, along with State Street over their ESG investing practices. BlackRock is also on Kentucky’s blacklist.
It is enough to give a company pause before hitting send on that press release, tweet, or annual report letter. Enterprises that have made speaking out on social issues core to their brands — the likes of Ben & Jerry’s, Levi Strauss and Salesforce — will continue to do just that. But from the rest of corporate America, expect less talking even as companies continue to back social and political causes in meaningful ways.
We are already seeing this shift in behaviour. When the US Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, overturning a decades-old constitutional right to abortion, Columbia Business School’s Burbano said she spotted a change in how companies chose to take a stance. Rather than publicly decry the decision, corporate statements were more internally facing, with many saying they would reimburse travel expenses for employees needing to seek an abortion out of state. “The outward communication was more muted,” Burbano told me. “It reflects their realisation that it’s risky.”
The alternative is not to say anything at all. Climate consultancy South Pole found in a study in 2022 that though 72% of companies surveyed had set science-based emission reduction targets, nearly a quarter were planning not to publicise it — a noted rise in “green hushing”.
This might seem like a movement towards less transparency and leadership from corporate US. But if that means the start of less grandstanding and more substantive action, that is not a terrible start to a new era.
Bloomberg
