The tech bubble has finally popped. Big Tech’s expansion during the pandemic sparked a rush of over-hiring and preposterous valuations among tech start-ups, leading to a sharp correction at the end of 2022.
As reality sets in through this coming year, expect tech firms to cut back on their infamously generous perks and refocus — I’m looking at you, Meta Platforms — on traditionally reliable business models such as advertising and cloud computing.
Venture-capital investors who help foment the industry’s latest trends will also reprioritise pure tech businesses — think enterprise software and cybersecurity instead of food delivery and telemedicine. Or, in more practical terms, higher margins over businesses that are capital-intensive and competitive.
Elon Musk’s radical streamlining of Twitter may inspire other social media bosses to go back to their age-old argument about being “tech firms” first and foremost, and tempt them to emphasise artificial intelligence development and engineering over policy work. That would be a mistake, as two major new laws from the EU are coming — the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act — which will dictate how those companies should oversee content and data on their sites, and how they interact with competitors. One hi-tech field probably won’t get much traction, though: the metaverse.
Software firms will also scramble to find ways to make money from generative AI, machine-learning systems that can write essays, and create images and videos. The models underpinning those systems made several big breakthroughs in 2022.
Companies such as OpenAI, one of the leading generative AI producers, will have to answer tough questions about how they will prevent their systems from manipulating humans or spreading misinformation at scale.
Apple has been lagging behind in its own AI development, and is likely to need to buy a generative AI firm.
PARMY OLSON: Big Tech faces a huge hangover after excesses of 2022
