Normalising of US car industry bodes well for next few quarters

If you had to point to one culprit holding back the US economy over the past 18 months, it would be the auto industry. Supply chain problems like the shortage of semiconductors have contributed to weak economic growth, anaemic productivity, rising prices and higher interest rates as the US Federal Reserve struggles to control inflation.
While the auto industry still is a long way from normal, the data we have seen over the past month suggests it is finally healing, which is going to lead to some surprisingly good economic numbers over the next few quarters. We are already seeing economic growth accelerate at the same time inflation is coming down.
The chart of seasonally adjusted vehicle sales shows how far from normal the industry has been since the onset of the pandemic. In the years leading up to the pandemic, new vehicle sales were consistently in the range of 17-million a year. They plunged in March 2020, recovered later that year into early 2021, but then fell sharply by summer as the semiconductor shortage led to fewer vehicles available to sell. Since July 2021, sales have run at a rate of about 14-million a year, 3-million below what one might expect.
That deficit has affected the economy in all sorts of ways. Vehicle detracted 2% from real GDP growth in the third quarter of 2021 due to the sales slump, and by the third quarter of 2022 had yet to bounce back. The industry’s problems have hurt productivity growth due to the way productivity is calculated — vehicles that would sell for tens of thousands of dollars are not counted as output because they are sitting on factory floors waiting for chips that often do not cost very much.
The effect on inflation has been profound. A lack of vehicle production pushed up prices for new and used vehicles alike — when dealers do not have much to sell they do not have to offer discounts to buyers, and a lack of inventory forces buyers into the used-vehicle market which pushes up prices as well. Those two categories account for 10% of the weighting in the core measure of the consumer price index inflation report.
And those are not even the only categories hit by the shortage. Motor vehicle maintenance costs have surged as the lack of vehicles for sale has forced consumers to hold onto older, malfunctioning vehicles longer than they would like, keeping mechanics busy at a time when that industry is dealing with labour shortages. And when it costs more and takes longer to fix vehicles, that costs auto insurers more money, who then pass those costs onto policyholders. Inflation for those two categories, which account for another 4.5% of the core CPI basket, has been more than 10% over the past year.
All of those downstream effects mean that it is a big deal for the economy that production is finally normalising. Earlier in November we learnt that new vehicle sales in October jumped to 14.9-million (at a seasonally adjusted annual rate) from 13.5-million, the highest level since January. That is still well below the pre-pandemic normal, but it is huge for measures of output like GDP.
That is because if sales in November and December merely keep pace with October’s rate, it will translate to a 10% quarterly jump. For the purposes of the calculation of GDP growth we annualise that figure — 10% annualised is almost 50%. With vehicle sales representing about 3% of GDP, that alone would contribute 1%-1.5% to GDP growth this quarter. And sure enough, when the GDP growth tracker that the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta puts out included that October vehicle sales report, its estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth increased by 1.2%.
In large part because of the boost from vehicle sales, the Atlanta Fed says fourth-quarter real GDP growth is now tracking at 4%. That may come down as we get new data, but it also suggests the fourth quarter might end up producing the fastest GDP growth of the year.
This would also be good news for productivity growth, which has been weak for a while. Faster economic growth without a corresponding pickup in the labour market means that productivity accounts for the difference.
Most importantly, the normalising of vehicle production and inventories takes pressure off inflation. Used-vehicle prices are falling. The growth rate in new vehicle prices has slowed as customers have a little more inventory to choose from. Hopefully that will lead to less pressure on vehicle maintenance and insurance prices. Lower inflation allows the Fed to relax a bit — Thursday’s soft CPI report led to a stock market surge and a sharp decline in mortgage rates, relieving a little of the pressure on the housing market.
This boost from vehicles could not be coming at a better time. The housing industry has been crippled by high mortgage rates, and layoffs and hiring freezes in Silicon Valley have picked up as investors demand better cost control from tech companies. The normalisation of vehicle production and sales could power the economy through the middle of 2023.
There is still room to go, but the vehicle industry is the best reason to hope for an economic growth and inflation surprise over the next several months.
• Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments and may have a stake in the areas he writes about.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
