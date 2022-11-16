ANDREA FELSTED: Estee Lauder has work cut out to keep beauty of Tom Ford deal

Lenders may need bigger provisions amid worsening outlook
While sales have not reached previous peaks, they are getting there
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Estee Lauder has acquired the Tom Ford brand for $2.3bn, seeing off competition from Gucci owner Kering.
No financial details have yet been disclosed for Tom Ford, but the price tag, and the fact that the lion’s share of the label is cosmetics and fragrance, indicates that the brand has been sold as a beauty business. These typically command higher multiples than fashion houses.
Marcolin, Tom Ford’s long-term eyewear licensee, will spend $250m to extend this arrangement, giving Tom Ford a total enterprise value of $2.8bn.
For Estee Lauder, it is worth paying up.
It has had a beauty deal with Tom Ford for almost two decades. This is set to achieve annual net sales of $1bn over the next couple of years. Tom Ford Beauty generated almost 25% net sales growth in the year to June 30. Acquiring the company secures this deal beyond 2030, when it was due to expire. Estee will also have the benefit of cash flow from the brand, additional synergies and will no longer have to pay royalties to Tom Ford. Plus, there are opportunities to expand the line into other areas, such as skincare.
Estee Lauder also appears to have solved the problem of dealing with Tom Ford’s non-beauty businesses: it has extended and expanded the scope of the long-term fashion licensing deal with US-listed Italian fashion company Ermenegildo Zegna.
But the US cosmetics giant still faces some complexities.
While it has buckets of beauty know-how, fashion isn’t its forte. Though long-term apparel and accessories licensee Zegna will operate this side of the business, and will acquire some of Tom Ford’s fashion assets to help it, the two companies will need to keep delivering Tom Ford’s trademark minidresses and killer heels to create a halo around the name. Keeping Tom Ford at the forefront of consumers’ minds is crucial to selling its $50 lipsticks and $100 fragrances.
Estee and Zegna have more heavy lifting to do, but if they can get it right, there are opportunities for expansion in womenswear and accessories.
Estee said it would work closely with Zegna “on the creative direction to continue building the luxury positioning of the brand”. It certainly needs to, given that the designer Tom Ford is not sticking around. Ford will remain “creative visionary” at his eponymous fashion house only until the end of 2023. Then Estee is on its own.
Unlike Kering, which is a master of recruiting and nurturing the right creative talent at its fashion houses, this is new territory for Estee, though it will be able to draw on Zegna’s skills in bringing in a new designer.
Tom Ford’s strength in high-end makeup and fragrances — which many consumers turn to in moments of economic uncertainty — made Estee the better owner. But the company has its work cut out to maintain the beauty of this deal.
BloombergFor more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com/opinion
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ANDREA FELSTED: Estee Lauder has work cut out to keep beauty of Tom Ford deal
The US cosmetics giant must work hard to keep the deal alluring
Estee Lauder has acquired the Tom Ford brand for $2.3bn, seeing off competition from Gucci owner Kering.
No financial details have yet been disclosed for Tom Ford, but the price tag, and the fact that the lion’s share of the label is cosmetics and fragrance, indicates that the brand has been sold as a beauty business. These typically command higher multiples than fashion houses.
Marcolin, Tom Ford’s long-term eyewear licensee, will spend $250m to extend this arrangement, giving Tom Ford a total enterprise value of $2.8bn.
For Estee Lauder, it is worth paying up.
It has had a beauty deal with Tom Ford for almost two decades. This is set to achieve annual net sales of $1bn over the next couple of years. Tom Ford Beauty generated almost 25% net sales growth in the year to June 30. Acquiring the company secures this deal beyond 2030, when it was due to expire. Estee will also have the benefit of cash flow from the brand, additional synergies and will no longer have to pay royalties to Tom Ford. Plus, there are opportunities to expand the line into other areas, such as skincare.
Estee Lauder also appears to have solved the problem of dealing with Tom Ford’s non-beauty businesses: it has extended and expanded the scope of the long-term fashion licensing deal with US-listed Italian fashion company Ermenegildo Zegna.
But the US cosmetics giant still faces some complexities.
While it has buckets of beauty know-how, fashion isn’t its forte. Though long-term apparel and accessories licensee Zegna will operate this side of the business, and will acquire some of Tom Ford’s fashion assets to help it, the two companies will need to keep delivering Tom Ford’s trademark minidresses and killer heels to create a halo around the name. Keeping Tom Ford at the forefront of consumers’ minds is crucial to selling its $50 lipsticks and $100 fragrances.
Estee and Zegna have more heavy lifting to do, but if they can get it right, there are opportunities for expansion in womenswear and accessories.
Estee said it would work closely with Zegna “on the creative direction to continue building the luxury positioning of the brand”. It certainly needs to, given that the designer Tom Ford is not sticking around. Ford will remain “creative visionary” at his eponymous fashion house only until the end of 2023. Then Estee is on its own.
Unlike Kering, which is a master of recruiting and nurturing the right creative talent at its fashion houses, this is new territory for Estee, though it will be able to draw on Zegna’s skills in bringing in a new designer.
Tom Ford’s strength in high-end makeup and fragrances — which many consumers turn to in moments of economic uncertainty — made Estee the better owner. But the company has its work cut out to maintain the beauty of this deal.
Bloomberg
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com/opinion
ANDREA FELSTED: UK adapts its spending as cost-of-living crisis continues
ANDREA FELSTED: Kering hopes ‘magic touch’ will come through in bid for Tom Ford
ANDREA FELSTED: UK post-Truss looks likely to return to austerity
ANDREA FELSTED: Nestlé asks: how much inflation can consumers take?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Supply chain issues force Revlon to file for bankruptcy
Beauty revival seen boosting end-of-year sales at L’Oréal
Estee Lauder lifts sales forecast as people put on their faces and go out
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.