ALEXIS LEONDIS: Holiday shoppers should just skip those store credit cards

As holiday shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals, they’ll hear the familiar pitch: would you like to save an extra 10% on your purchase today by opening a new credit card?
A discount dangled at the checkout counter is always tempting. Almost 70% of shoppers who have applied for retail-branded cards say the did done so impulsively. Holiday sticker-shock can make that 10% (or more) discount even more alluring.
And while these credit cards have become less popular in recent years, higher prices and tighter finances could persuade more shoppers to give them another look. A recent LendingTree.com survey shows more than a third of Americans say they’re at least somewhat likely to apply for a retail-branded card this holiday season. Of those earning at least $100,000, almost half say they’re likely to apply.
So it’s worth a warning about what you’re actually signing up for with these credit cards.
Most retail-branded credit cards charge a single interest rate so they can offer them to all shoppers — regardless of income or credit score — along with relatively easy requirements to qualify. The average rate on a retail credit card is 26.72% (a record) and on a general credit card it is about 22.66%.
The average rate for a store-only card, which can be used typically only at a single retailer, is even more onerous, hovering at about 28%.
Some retailers, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, charge a whopping 30% when you carry a balance on one of their offered cards. A handful, including furniture seller Wayfair and retailers Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, have cards with rates even beyond that.
And unlike regular credit cards, retail credit cards often do something sneaky called deferred interest, which means if a shopper doesn’t pay off the balance within the promotional window of say, six months, they’re assessed interest retroactively from the purchase date.
A 2015 analysis by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau showed that a large portion of consumers paid off balances soon after being hit with the retroactive interest, signalling that they didn’t understand the terms when they signed up.
Even shoppers with the means to pay off balances in full should remember that there’s an opportunity cost for signing up for a store-branded card rather than a general-purpose one. The latter is likely to provide you with a more generous signup bonus, cash back or travel rewards, according to Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.
You’ll also want to be wary about how opening up a retail credit card can affect your credit score. Open up too many cards at the same time and you may get dinged. Retail cards often have lower credit limits, too. If you have just one or two cards, and your balances are close to the limit, your credit utilisation ratio (in other words, the amount of total credit you’re using that’s available to you) will be high, which can also affect your score negatively.
Still, there are a few retail credit cards out there that may make sense for loyal customers. Amazon.com offers a co-branded card with Visa that gives Prime members 5% back when they make purchases at Amazon or Whole Foods, along with a smaller percentage back for spending on petrol and dining. Best Buy and Costco Wholesale have their versions that offer cash back too.
If you’re constantly shopping at those retailers and are able to pay off the balance in full, they may be worthwhile. Likewise, if you know you’re going to be making a huge purchase, like for new kitchen appliances, getting the 10% or 15% discount upfront can pay off, again, provided you won't be carrying a big balance.
Sometimes loyalty comes with perks, but more often than not, store credit cards just end up costing you more.
Bloomberg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ALEXIS LEONDIS: Holiday shoppers should just skip those store credit cards
Loyalty sometimes comes with perks, but more often than not store credit cards just end up costing you more
Bloomberg
