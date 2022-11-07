ANDREA FELSTED: Kering hopes ‘magic touch’ will come through in bid for Tom Ford

The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters.
Kering is a master of high-end clothing and accessories but would need to take control of the cosmetics arm to make the acquisition work
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Only three months after it emerged that Estee Lauder was in talks to buy Tom Ford for $3bn, it has now been reported that Gucci-owner Kering is in advanced discussions to acquire the US designer’s eponymous brand.
Kering’s challenge with the label, known for its pricey fragrances and minidresses, would be almost the inverse of Estee Lauder’s. While Estee has buckets of beauty know-how, it lacks credibility in fashion. In contrast, Kering, which declined to comment on Friday, is a master of high-end clothing and accessories but would need to take control of the cosmetics arm to make the acquisition work.
Tom Ford’s top-end apparel line would certainly be a good fit with Kering’s portfolio, which is led by Gucci but also includes Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.
Kering has the “magic touch” with fashion, luxury adviser Mario Ortelli told me, with the ability to inject and sustain the right creative vision, alongside impeccable marketing, distribution and merchandising.
Tom Ford, estimated by UBS to have sales of €1.5bn in 2021, is strongest in menswear and Kering could use its Brioni brand to supply some of the Tom Ford garments currently produced by Ermenegildo Zegna. The French conglomerate could also draw on its expertise in fashion to develop Tom Ford’s womenswear, footwear and leather goods. The latter are the real profit drivers of the industry.
Plus, the two houses have a history. The designer Tom Ford was behind Gucci’s first reinvention in the 1990s. And Kering is currently attempting a third revamp of the close to €10bn revenue brand, while keeping it under the direction of designer Alessandro Michele. Analysts at Jefferies point out that if Ford could collaborate with Michele, this could ignite interest in Gucci once more. Michele’s granny chic with Tom Ford’s sexy silhouettes, anyone?
Kering also has a strong balance sheet, with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating a net cash position in the year ahead, so it could easily afford the mooted $3bn price tag.
But to get the best value from the deal, Kering must take control of Tom Ford’s lucrative beauty licence, which is currently with Estee Lauder. That will be neither cheap nor easy.
Kering has made no secret of its desire to develop Gucci’s beauty business, which is currently licensed to Coty. It has set up an internal team to evaluate its options in the sector. If Tom Ford were a stepping stone to building critical mass in cosmetics and fragrance, then the complexities and expense of acquiring the license would be worth it.
Perhaps the two companies could reach some kind of agreement, whereby Kering takes Tom Ford’s fashion while Estee Lauder takes the cosmetics and fragrance business. Or they could partner on beauty. Cosmetics houses are used to working with brands and celebrities on a licensed basis, and there might be scope for Kering to eventually buy out its partner.
Yet even if the exact details could be hammered out to both parties’ satisfaction, there are other obstacles to be navigated.
Kering has been successfully building its eyewear business, so Tom Ford’s sales here would helpful too. But again, its eyewear is licensed to Marcolin, although this is due to expire shortly, according to UBS.
And let’s not forget the personalities involved. Tom Ford put Gucci on the map with his horsebit high heels, silk shirts and velvet flares. But he and then CEO Domenico De Sole, now chair of Tom Ford, parted ways with Kering in 2004, when the French conglomerate completed its $8bn acquisition of the minority interests in Gucci.
It’s also not clear whether Ford himself will be part of the deal, or how long he will stick around. So Kering once more potentially faces paying up for a brand only to have to find a new designer. At least transitioning to fresh creative talent is one of its core competences.
If these points can be resolved — and investors seemed optimistic on Friday — then creating a new force in beauty, expanding eyewear and bringing some lustre back to Gucci would make taking another risk on Tom Ford worth it.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ANDREA FELSTED: Kering hopes ‘magic touch’ will come through in bid for Tom Ford
Kering is a master of high-end clothing and accessories but would need to take control of the cosmetics arm to make the acquisition work
Only three months after it emerged that Estee Lauder was in talks to buy Tom Ford for $3bn, it has now been reported that Gucci-owner Kering is in advanced discussions to acquire the US designer’s eponymous brand.
Kering’s challenge with the label, known for its pricey fragrances and minidresses, would be almost the inverse of Estee Lauder’s. While Estee has buckets of beauty know-how, it lacks credibility in fashion. In contrast, Kering, which declined to comment on Friday, is a master of high-end clothing and accessories but would need to take control of the cosmetics arm to make the acquisition work.
Tom Ford’s top-end apparel line would certainly be a good fit with Kering’s portfolio, which is led by Gucci but also includes Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.
Kering has the “magic touch” with fashion, luxury adviser Mario Ortelli told me, with the ability to inject and sustain the right creative vision, alongside impeccable marketing, distribution and merchandising.
Tom Ford, estimated by UBS to have sales of €1.5bn in 2021, is strongest in menswear and Kering could use its Brioni brand to supply some of the Tom Ford garments currently produced by Ermenegildo Zegna. The French conglomerate could also draw on its expertise in fashion to develop Tom Ford’s womenswear, footwear and leather goods. The latter are the real profit drivers of the industry.
Plus, the two houses have a history. The designer Tom Ford was behind Gucci’s first reinvention in the 1990s. And Kering is currently attempting a third revamp of the close to €10bn revenue brand, while keeping it under the direction of designer Alessandro Michele. Analysts at Jefferies point out that if Ford could collaborate with Michele, this could ignite interest in Gucci once more. Michele’s granny chic with Tom Ford’s sexy silhouettes, anyone?
Kering also has a strong balance sheet, with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating a net cash position in the year ahead, so it could easily afford the mooted $3bn price tag.
But to get the best value from the deal, Kering must take control of Tom Ford’s lucrative beauty licence, which is currently with Estee Lauder. That will be neither cheap nor easy.
Kering has made no secret of its desire to develop Gucci’s beauty business, which is currently licensed to Coty. It has set up an internal team to evaluate its options in the sector. If Tom Ford were a stepping stone to building critical mass in cosmetics and fragrance, then the complexities and expense of acquiring the license would be worth it.
Perhaps the two companies could reach some kind of agreement, whereby Kering takes Tom Ford’s fashion while Estee Lauder takes the cosmetics and fragrance business. Or they could partner on beauty. Cosmetics houses are used to working with brands and celebrities on a licensed basis, and there might be scope for Kering to eventually buy out its partner.
Yet even if the exact details could be hammered out to both parties’ satisfaction, there are other obstacles to be navigated.
Kering has been successfully building its eyewear business, so Tom Ford’s sales here would helpful too. But again, its eyewear is licensed to Marcolin, although this is due to expire shortly, according to UBS.
And let’s not forget the personalities involved. Tom Ford put Gucci on the map with his horsebit high heels, silk shirts and velvet flares. But he and then CEO Domenico De Sole, now chair of Tom Ford, parted ways with Kering in 2004, when the French conglomerate completed its $8bn acquisition of the minority interests in Gucci.
It’s also not clear whether Ford himself will be part of the deal, or how long he will stick around. So Kering once more potentially faces paying up for a brand only to have to find a new designer. At least transitioning to fresh creative talent is one of its core competences.
If these points can be resolved — and investors seemed optimistic on Friday — then creating a new force in beauty, expanding eyewear and bringing some lustre back to Gucci would make taking another risk on Tom Ford worth it.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
ANDREA FELSTED: UK post-Truss looks likely to return to austerity
ANDREA FELSTED: Nestlé asks: how much inflation can consumers take?
ANDREA FELSTED: The rich live in an alternate economic reality
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.