Fed speak looks like guidance, but doesn’t tie policymakers down

The drugs he needed to prevent his body from rejecting the organ weakened his immune system, and he couldn't shake off the virus
The case since the Bank decided during the Greenspan era to become more transparent, too often it confuses rather than clarifies with phrases
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Regarding communicating its outlook for monetary policy, the Federal Reserve is famous for using overly vague language that can be interpreted any many ways. The latest example came Wednesday in the central bank’s statement explaining its decision to again raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. And if you can decipher the meaning of this phrase, you may just be able to figure out what the Fed’s rate-setting committee will do in coming months. But don’t get too excited, because you probably can’t.
The phrase is “sufficiently restrictive”, and it appears in the following line in the Federal open market committee’s statement on Wednesday, some of the only new language in the communique: The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.
That sentence, in the third paragraph of the statement, is a perfect example of “Fed speak’s” functional purpose in the world of central banking. It exists to provide something that looks and feels like specific guidance, but is vague enough not to tie policymakers to a specific reaction function. This has been the case ever since the Fed decided during the era of Alan Greenspan to become more transparent. But too often the Fed manages to confuse rather than clarify with such phrases. Who could forget when the Ben S Bernanke Fed promised to keep monetary policy accommodative for a “considerable time”? As such, economists and market participants are left to debate semantics instead of fundamentals. After all, one economist’s sufficiently restrictive may be another’s insufficiently restrictive. And how much time is a “considerable time”?
With that in mind, let’s have a go at trying to understand just what the Fed means by sufficiently restrictive.
Consider what “sufficiently restrictive” is not. It’s not neutral, the theoretical level of rates at which policy is thought to exert neither upward nor downward pressure on the economy. As recently as the March and May committee meetings, chair Jerome Powell still thought that a neutral federal funds rate might be appropriate* — at least, he hadn’t settled on the notion that “restrictive” was absolutely necessary — which seemed to reflect a veiled but lingering hope that inflation would resolve itself to a large degree. You might have thought that Powell and his colleagues had abandoned the notion that inflation was transitory in 2021, but they had really just abandoned the word.
Simplistic way
As the thinking went, the Fed just needed to refrain from stimulating the economy and making inflation any worse while strained supply chains healed and other disinflationary forces kicked in. By June**, Powell had stopped insinuating that neutral might be enough and was starting to emphasise that policy needed to be modestly or moderately restrictive. At that stage, inflation looked like it had got into the bones of the economy. Then, in an August speech*** at the Fed’s retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell switched over to “sufficiently restrictive”. The subtraction of “moderately” seemed to be more significant than the addition of “sufficiently”, a particularly vapid word in the Fedspeak lexicon.
One simplistic way to think about what these terms mean is to compare them to how committee members thought at the time about where real, or inflation-adjusted, rates needed to go. In March — when the Fed was causally strolling towards neutral — the committee thought it could get away with a real fed funds rate that went just barely above zero in 2023 and reached about 0.5% in 2024. By September, policymakers seemed to think that the real fed funds rate needed to get to 1.5% or 1.6% and fairly soon. (The real fed funds rate is now about negative 1%, based charitably on the core personal consumption expenditures deflator.)
Could “sufficiently restrictive” now be even higher in real terms than it was just this September? Maybe. As Powell said in his press conference, the committee’s concept of the nominal terminal fed funds rate has risen since the September summary of economic projections was issued, but it’s conceivable that much of that simply reflects higher inflation projections, not necessarily a changing view of “restrictive”.
All of this is highly imprecise. As Powell noted during his press conference on Wednesday, he will also be monitoring financial and economic conditions to assess whether rates are restrictive. Certainly, if the real economy and reported inflation remain buoyant, that would be a sign to the Fed that its forecasts are wrong, its notion of restrictive may be misinformed or both. Inflation measured by the core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) — the Fed’s preferred gauge — has been relatively sticky above 4%, and if that doesn’t come down to a meaningful degree, policy isn’t working.
Deflect blame
Likewise, the Fed will want to see evidence of underlying wage growth slowing from about 5% to ensure that higher labour costs won’t perpetuate the cycle of companies raising prices. Assuming moribund productivity growth returns to a more normal level of about 1.5%, wage growth would have to slow to about 3.5% to restore an environment of low, stable inflation. If that’s happening slowly — or not at all — that would also be a sign to the Fed that it’s policy stance may be wrong.
All told, “sufficiently restrictive” is the combination of policy and rhetoric that puts inflation back on a path to 2%, a concept that’s at once simple and unknowable. Powell doesn’t want to say what that might be, but we’re supposed to trust that he’ll know it when he sees it — and maybe he will. But if not, at least he and his fellow policymakers have semantics to help deflect the blame.
* Powell on May 4: “I think it’s certainly possible that we’ll need to move policy to levels that we see as restrictive as opposed to just neutral. We can’t know that today. That decision is not in front of us today.”
** Powell on June 15: The summary of economic projections shows that ‘Committee participants widely would like to see policy at a modestly restricted — restrictive level at the end of this year.”
*** Powell on August 26: “We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent.”
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fed speak looks like guidance, but doesn’t tie policymakers down
The case since the Bank decided during the Greenspan era to become more transparent, too often it confuses rather than clarifies with phrases
Regarding communicating its outlook for monetary policy, the Federal Reserve is famous for using overly vague language that can be interpreted any many ways. The latest example came Wednesday in the central bank’s statement explaining its decision to again raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. And if you can decipher the meaning of this phrase, you may just be able to figure out what the Fed’s rate-setting committee will do in coming months. But don’t get too excited, because you probably can’t.
The phrase is “sufficiently restrictive”, and it appears in the following line in the Federal open market committee’s statement on Wednesday, some of the only new language in the communique: The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.
That sentence, in the third paragraph of the statement, is a perfect example of “Fed speak’s” functional purpose in the world of central banking. It exists to provide something that looks and feels like specific guidance, but is vague enough not to tie policymakers to a specific reaction function. This has been the case ever since the Fed decided during the era of Alan Greenspan to become more transparent. But too often the Fed manages to confuse rather than clarify with such phrases. Who could forget when the Ben S Bernanke Fed promised to keep monetary policy accommodative for a “considerable time”? As such, economists and market participants are left to debate semantics instead of fundamentals. After all, one economist’s sufficiently restrictive may be another’s insufficiently restrictive. And how much time is a “considerable time”?
With that in mind, let’s have a go at trying to understand just what the Fed means by sufficiently restrictive.
Consider what “sufficiently restrictive” is not. It’s not neutral, the theoretical level of rates at which policy is thought to exert neither upward nor downward pressure on the economy. As recently as the March and May committee meetings, chair Jerome Powell still thought that a neutral federal funds rate might be appropriate* — at least, he hadn’t settled on the notion that “restrictive” was absolutely necessary — which seemed to reflect a veiled but lingering hope that inflation would resolve itself to a large degree. You might have thought that Powell and his colleagues had abandoned the notion that inflation was transitory in 2021, but they had really just abandoned the word.
Simplistic way
As the thinking went, the Fed just needed to refrain from stimulating the economy and making inflation any worse while strained supply chains healed and other disinflationary forces kicked in. By June**, Powell had stopped insinuating that neutral might be enough and was starting to emphasise that policy needed to be modestly or moderately restrictive. At that stage, inflation looked like it had got into the bones of the economy. Then, in an August speech*** at the Fed’s retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell switched over to “sufficiently restrictive”. The subtraction of “moderately” seemed to be more significant than the addition of “sufficiently”, a particularly vapid word in the Fedspeak lexicon.
One simplistic way to think about what these terms mean is to compare them to how committee members thought at the time about where real, or inflation-adjusted, rates needed to go. In March — when the Fed was causally strolling towards neutral — the committee thought it could get away with a real fed funds rate that went just barely above zero in 2023 and reached about 0.5% in 2024. By September, policymakers seemed to think that the real fed funds rate needed to get to 1.5% or 1.6% and fairly soon. (The real fed funds rate is now about negative 1%, based charitably on the core personal consumption expenditures deflator.)
Could “sufficiently restrictive” now be even higher in real terms than it was just this September? Maybe. As Powell said in his press conference, the committee’s concept of the nominal terminal fed funds rate has risen since the September summary of economic projections was issued, but it’s conceivable that much of that simply reflects higher inflation projections, not necessarily a changing view of “restrictive”.
All of this is highly imprecise. As Powell noted during his press conference on Wednesday, he will also be monitoring financial and economic conditions to assess whether rates are restrictive. Certainly, if the real economy and reported inflation remain buoyant, that would be a sign to the Fed that its forecasts are wrong, its notion of restrictive may be misinformed or both. Inflation measured by the core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) — the Fed’s preferred gauge — has been relatively sticky above 4%, and if that doesn’t come down to a meaningful degree, policy isn’t working.
Deflect blame
Likewise, the Fed will want to see evidence of underlying wage growth slowing from about 5% to ensure that higher labour costs won’t perpetuate the cycle of companies raising prices. Assuming moribund productivity growth returns to a more normal level of about 1.5%, wage growth would have to slow to about 3.5% to restore an environment of low, stable inflation. If that’s happening slowly — or not at all — that would also be a sign to the Fed that it’s policy stance may be wrong.
All told, “sufficiently restrictive” is the combination of policy and rhetoric that puts inflation back on a path to 2%, a concept that’s at once simple and unknowable. Powell doesn’t want to say what that might be, but we’re supposed to trust that he’ll know it when he sees it — and maybe he will. But if not, at least he and his fellow policymakers have semantics to help deflect the blame.
* Powell on May 4: “I think it’s certainly possible that we’ll need to move policy to levels that we see as restrictive as opposed to just neutral. We can’t know that today. That decision is not in front of us today.”
** Powell on June 15: The summary of economic projections shows that ‘Committee participants widely would like to see policy at a modestly restricted — restrictive level at the end of this year.”
*** Powell on August 26: “We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent.”
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
ISAAH MHLANGA: When will the rand bounce back?
Taming inflation won’t mean the Fed has won its battle
BRIAN KANTOR: Politicians propose, bond markets dispose
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Taming inflation won’t mean the Fed has won its battle
JSE faces challenge as Tencent drops, market digests Fed hike
Fed hikes rate by 75 basis points for fourth straight time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.