Music and movies make Sony’s earnings entertaining

It’s easy to forget that Sony Group is in the entertainment business. More famous these days for its PlayStation consoles, the company also garnered a lot of attention in recent years because of its electronics components business, which some investors want to spin off.
Yet movies, music and television have slowly crept up to become the major profit driver over the past year thanks to growth in streaming services, a favourable foreign-exchange environment, and a deep catalogue that provides a constant revenue stream. In the 12 months to September, Music and Pictures, as the two units are called, contributed 28.5% of operating income, the highest in six years, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Opinion.
Music streaming has proved to be particularly lucrative, with revenue in the September quarter double that of two years ago, helped by a weaker yen and increased popularity of services from Spotify Technology and Apple, which pay Sony for both recorded music and publishing rights to songs performed by other artists.
Purchasing the catalogues of Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen for a reported $700m combined could prove to be prescient. Sony said on Tuesday that more than one-third of the top 100 songs streamed on Spotify came from its collection.
Post-pandemic moviegoers are also adding to the top line with the release of Bullet Train and Where the Crawdads Sing, coupled with new seasons of The Boys on Amazon.com’s Prime streaming service and Cobra Kai on Netflix, all made by Sony.
That revenue boost, along with the benefit of a weaker yen, helped offset higher marketing costs. All told, Sony raised its full-year operating profit forecast for both music and pictures by 15% apiece.
That boost is well timed. Gaming was a particular disappointment, with Sony trimming its profit outlook for the division by 12%, the second cut this year and less than 10 days before its highly anticipated sequel God of War Ragnarok is due for release. The company sold only 3.3-million PlayStation 5 units in the September quarter. That’s the same as a year earlier, when supply was crimped by the chip shortage.
Sony is making a big bet on the December holiday quarter, with CFO Hiroki Totoki telling investors that 6.5-million units of the device were produced in the September period, an apparent move to stockpile and ensure no shortages affect sales this season.
To understand just how useful the sliding yen has been, take a look at the Imaging and Sensing Solutions division, a chipmaking segment that raised its full-year profit forecast 10% despite an unchanged revenue outlook.
All together, the increase in Sony’s fiscal first-half revenue and operating income comes almost entirely from the softer local currency. That’s a trick that won’t be repeated often, but constant contributions from its back catalogue of music and movies mean investors will still be entertained.
Music and movies make Sony’s earnings entertaining
Music streaming turned out to be particularly lucrative, with revenue double that of two years earlier
