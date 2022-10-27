LIAM DENNING: What will it cost to go green?

Fans seem to want a bit of human celebrity along with the work itself
The capital for clean-energy investment will come from the money saved on other fuels
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
A word you’ll find sprinkled liberally through the 500-odd pages of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest World Energy Outlook (WEO) is “trillion”. Even today, it is a daunting word, especially when applied to dollars. And it represents one of the chief obstacles to the energy transition mapped out by the IEA’s models.
Clean technologies usually require a bigger upfront investment, but enjoy savings from lower running costs, such as free sunshine and wind, down the line (I’m leaving out the “savings” of mitigating climate change, which are substantial). Payback periods can be long, though. For example, at prevailing prices, it would take about eight years for the savings on fuel costs from buying an electric vehicle (EV) to cover the upfront premium vs a traditional car, leaving out subsidies∗. So when the IEA talks about annual clean-energy investment needing to rise to $4 trillion by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions, more than three times current spending, the question of where it will all come from rears up quickly.
One answer: From the money saved on other fuels.
Let’s agree upfront that any long-term model tends to be both (a) wrong on its specific outputs, and (b) improbably smooth on its trends. Nonetheless, the basic concept here — that investment on one technology can be offset to some degree by savings on the one it replaces — is inarguable.
At prevailing prices, it would take about eight years for the savings on fuel costs from buying an EV to cover the upfront premium vs a traditional car.
Take the biggest energy market of all, oil, where the nominal upstream cost of current consumption runs north of $9bn a day ∗∗. Under the IEA’s three scenarios, oil demand either plateaus from the 2030s onwards, begins gently dropping away later this decade or quickly enters a crash, depending on how ambitiously net-zero emissions policies are implemented. Lower demand should mean a lower daily fuel bill, including the impact of lower prices per barrel, and less investment required in maintaining or developing oilfields. Multiplying out the IEA’s assumptions, the global oil “bill” at the upstream level looks like this through 2050:
The question is: How much of the incremental investment in clean energy required to achieve the more ambitious scenarios is offset by the lower oil spending? Quite a lot, it turns out. Oil savings more than offset the extra investment required in clean energy.
Netting off one against the other yields cumulative savings of $8 trillion or $19 trillion under the Announced Pledges and Net Zero scenarios, respectively.
A thorny problem
The bulk of them, however, don’t kick in until the 2030s under these projections, since it takes time for oil demand to fall enough to offset the surge in clean-energy investment. That upfront increase in spending on green technologies is especially formidable in the current context, where war and fragmenting trade ties have raised energy costs to existential levels for some countries.
Even without the disruptions sparked by Russian aggression, those smooth projections mask the inevitable dislocations that accompany any turnover of fixed assets at this scale. As the IEA acknowledges in its Outlook, the mere fact of relying on two competing energy systems for some period of time, with existing assets facing economic obsolescence long before their physical usefulness ends, poses a particularly thorny problem. Nonetheless, when confronted with a multi-trillion-dollar bill for decarbonisation, don’t ignore the discounts that come with it.
∗This assumes an average pre-subsidy premium of $10,000 for an EV vs a comparable one with an internal combustion engine (Source: National Resources Defense Council). This also assumes a driver travelling 2,0921km a year, with fuel economy of 41km per 4l for gasoline and 6km per kilowatt-hour for electricity. Uses prevailing average price of $3.77 per 4l of gasoline and a residential electricity tariff of 15.95c per kilowatt-hour.
∗∗This is just the product of multiplying 4Q 2022 demand of 100.6 million barrels a day by $95, where Brent crude oil trades now. It doesn’t take account of refining, logistics and marketing costs and margins, or price differences between different grades of crude oil.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinionBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LIAM DENNING: What will it cost to go green?
The capital for clean-energy investment will come from the money saved on other fuels
A word you’ll find sprinkled liberally through the 500-odd pages of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest World Energy Outlook (WEO) is “trillion”. Even today, it is a daunting word, especially when applied to dollars. And it represents one of the chief obstacles to the energy transition mapped out by the IEA’s models.
Clean technologies usually require a bigger upfront investment, but enjoy savings from lower running costs, such as free sunshine and wind, down the line (I’m leaving out the “savings” of mitigating climate change, which are substantial). Payback periods can be long, though. For example, at prevailing prices, it would take about eight years for the savings on fuel costs from buying an electric vehicle (EV) to cover the upfront premium vs a traditional car, leaving out subsidies∗. So when the IEA talks about annual clean-energy investment needing to rise to $4 trillion by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions, more than three times current spending, the question of where it will all come from rears up quickly.
One answer: From the money saved on other fuels.
Let’s agree upfront that any long-term model tends to be both (a) wrong on its specific outputs, and (b) improbably smooth on its trends. Nonetheless, the basic concept here — that investment on one technology can be offset to some degree by savings on the one it replaces — is inarguable.
Take the biggest energy market of all, oil, where the nominal upstream cost of current consumption runs north of $9bn a day ∗∗. Under the IEA’s three scenarios, oil demand either plateaus from the 2030s onwards, begins gently dropping away later this decade or quickly enters a crash, depending on how ambitiously net-zero emissions policies are implemented. Lower demand should mean a lower daily fuel bill, including the impact of lower prices per barrel, and less investment required in maintaining or developing oilfields. Multiplying out the IEA’s assumptions, the global oil “bill” at the upstream level looks like this through 2050:
The question is: How much of the incremental investment in clean energy required to achieve the more ambitious scenarios is offset by the lower oil spending? Quite a lot, it turns out. Oil savings more than offset the extra investment required in clean energy.
Netting off one against the other yields cumulative savings of $8 trillion or $19 trillion under the Announced Pledges and Net Zero scenarios, respectively.
A thorny problem
The bulk of them, however, don’t kick in until the 2030s under these projections, since it takes time for oil demand to fall enough to offset the surge in clean-energy investment. That upfront increase in spending on green technologies is especially formidable in the current context, where war and fragmenting trade ties have raised energy costs to existential levels for some countries.
Even without the disruptions sparked by Russian aggression, those smooth projections mask the inevitable dislocations that accompany any turnover of fixed assets at this scale. As the IEA acknowledges in its Outlook, the mere fact of relying on two competing energy systems for some period of time, with existing assets facing economic obsolescence long before their physical usefulness ends, poses a particularly thorny problem. Nonetheless, when confronted with a multi-trillion-dollar bill for decarbonisation, don’t ignore the discounts that come with it.
∗This assumes an average pre-subsidy premium of $10,000 for an EV vs a comparable one with an internal combustion engine (Source: National Resources Defense Council). This also assumes a driver travelling 2,0921km a year, with fuel economy of 41km per 4l for gasoline and 6km per kilowatt-hour for electricity. Uses prevailing average price of $3.77 per 4l of gasoline and a residential electricity tariff of 15.95c per kilowatt-hour.
∗∗This is just the product of multiplying 4Q 2022 demand of 100.6 million barrels a day by $95, where Brent crude oil trades now. It doesn’t take account of refining, logistics and marketing costs and margins, or price differences between different grades of crude oil.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Bloomberg
LIAM DENNING: Big oil’s data in demand in search for battery minerals
LIAM DENNING: Russia, cause of climate change, and victim too
LIAM DENNING: World is underinvesting in energy, IEA outlook shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Heineken bets on own solar plant in Midvaal to beat blackouts
SA’s battered roads face ruin from climate change
OPINION | Investing in ESG benefits your company
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.