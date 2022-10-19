ANDREA FELSTED: Nestlé asks: how much inflation can consumers take?

The funding was used to build a new railway line but servicing the loans is damaging the economy, says new transport minister
The world’s biggest food maker Nestlé has become the latest company to join the “whisper it, inflation isn’t all bad” club.
The Swiss consumer giant said on Wednesday that it expected full-year underlying sales growth of 8%, at the top of its previous range, and left its operating margin outlook unchanged at about 17%.
While that’s not quite as impressive as PepsiCo, which last week upgraded its forecasts of full-year sales and profit growth, Nestlé has avoided the problem that hit consumer goods earlier in the year, when companies upgraded sales forecasts, but little fell through to the bottom line. Nestlé even trimmed its margin forecast in July. On Wednesday, Procter & Gamble maintained its outlook for full-year underlying sales growth of 3%-5%, but cautioned that the strong dollar would mean earnings per share towards the lower end of its range.
Nestlé’s more recent performance underlines the ability of companies with strong brands to persuade consumers to pay more. But as I said about PepsiCo last week, as price hikes continue there is a question about how long this can last.
For now, shoppers still buy Purina pet food and Starbucks coffee to brew at home. Nestlé raised its prices 7.5% in the nine months to September 30 while volume rose 1%.
Nestlé is fortunate in that it sells many of the things that people prioritise, such as pet food and coffee, which together account for about 40% of sales. That puts it in a stronger position than companies selling items that can be substituted more easily, such as everyday food items and dairy products.
Nevertheless, there are some factors to watch.
Price increases stepped up in the third quarter to reach 9.5%. The volume of goods sold slipped slightly, by 0.2%. This is still impressive, particularly as it compares with the same period a year ago, when sales were bolstered by stay-at-home habits and prices beginning to move higher. This year, Nestlé also had supply constraints, for example in pet food.
But how much more inflation can consumers take?
Prices are set to increase further as there has been no improvement in commodity costs. Indeed, with energy becoming more expensive, the situation has deteriorated. The escalation won’t be as much as the hikes already passed through — Nestlé went effectively from zero to 10% price increases in two years — but any further uptick comes as the consumer outlook grows darker, particularly in Europe.
UK inflation rose 10.1% in September, with food a big driver of that, though the country is a relatively small part ofNestlé business, accounting for 3.9% of sales in 2021.
Many European shoppers are turning to supermarket private labels. German discounters, Aldi and Lidl, which sell primarily in-house brands, are also capturing more customers. Down-trading could accelerate early next year, as a winter surge in household energy bills takes its toll on spending power.
Sales also decelerated at Nestlé’s Nespresso unit. Though prices rose 4.9% in the first nine months, volume fell 1.9%. This could reflect a slowdown from the pandemic boom, which drove growth rates of 11%-12%, more than twice the level of expansion before the outbreak. Stuck at home, people became their own baristas. Now that many are back in the office, they are buying their caffeine hit at a coffee shop.
The greater worry is if Nespresso’s slowdown reflects a squeezed middle class cutting back. In the US, consumer discomfort has spread from the poorest to more affluent households. Across the pond, soaring mortgage rates, combined with a reversal of planned tax cuts in the UK, could hurt just the type of shopper who had become accustomed to a Nespresso coffee.
Right now, though, consumers are keeping calm and carrying on spending.
Nestlé’s share price was little changed on Wednesday. But on a forward price to earnings ratio, it was at a premium to those of Unilever and Danone and on par with one of the world’s most powerful consumer goods groups, Procter & Gamble.
So consumers aren’t the only ones paying up for the resilience born of all those pandemic pets and caffeine additions.
ANDREA FELSTED: Nestlé asks: how much inflation can consumers take?
World's biggest food maker has passed on rising costs to shoppers willing to pay for its popular brands, but time may be running out
