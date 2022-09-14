PARMY OLSON: Can Apple be a privacy hero and an ad giant?

The panel will determine whether the president has a case to answer for over Phala Phala allegations
Apple last week unveiled its latest iPhone in a glitzy 90-minute infomercial that was all about hardware.
Though the company did not talk about what it would do with people’s personal data, it has long been a given that your information on an iPhone is kept private. Its messaging system is encrypted by default, its digital assistant Siri processes commands on the phone rather than on Apple servers, and Apple lets you block advertisers from tracking you.
But as the tech giant seeks to grow revenue from advertising, a business long powered by data collection and targeting, consumers may soon need more concrete reassurances that the company will not loosen its standards for how it handles personal information.
Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has called protecting privacy “the most essential battle of our time”. That stance on privacy has allowed the company to fashion itself as a hero among giants of surveillance capitalism like Facebook parent Meta Platforms . and Alphabet’s Google.
Yet that also makes Apple’s growing foray into advertising hard to reconcile with a commitment to walling off private information.
Apple has probably been forced by circumstance. The booming smartphone market has been slowing and Apple needs to make money in other ways besides selling iPhones. To that end, it is developing mixed-reality headsets, an autonomous car and is leaning more into services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music.
It has also started growing its footprint in the ad business, a market normally associated with social media firms.
Apple now shows display ads at the front of its App Store and on its News and Stocks apps, but is planning to expand those ads to other pages in the App Store. Its ad division is meanwhile doubling in size and has been gaining clout internally.
Todd Teresi, the unit’s vice-president, has started reporting directly to Apple’s longtime head of services, Eddy Cue, and wants to grow Apple’s annual ad revenue from $4bn to double digits, according to Bloomberg News. Research group Evercore ISI estimates Apple’s ad sales will hit $30bn in four years.
Much of the growth is expected to come from the App Store search tab, which is Apple’s main money spinner for ad revenue but the company’s management changes and financial outlook suggest that, overall, advertising will become a bigger deal for Apple.
According to a recent job ad, Apple wants to “define how digital advertising will work in a privacy-centric world”, and the company says that ads on its apps “do not track you”. But “track” has a fuzzy definition. Apple does collect data about iPhone users who have given permission to be targeted with ads across its three apps, according to Apple’s advertising policy. It collects things like a device’s location, a user’s gender, age, name and apps they have downloaded.
It's hard to ignore that some of Apple's actions against data sharing have been lucrative for the company.
Cook’s privacy pronouncements sound genuine, but it is hard to ignore that some of Apple’s actions against data sharing have been lucrative for the company. Its pop-up for iPhone users that asked if advertisers could track them will cost Facebook an estimated $14.5bn in lost ad sales this year. That move helped Apple’s own ad business gain steam. Little wonder that Apple’s tracking protections — which some app developers are managing to circumvent — have sparked antitrust complaints and probes in several countries, including France and Germany.
Apple uses very different language about advertising when approaching its own customers about it. Its tracking prompt for third parties asks “not to track” but the pop-up for Apple’s own ad system sounds far more benign, asking if you want to “turn on personalised ads”. That option is also highlighted.
To appease consumers who rely on Apple’s privacy stance, Cook would do well to make more specific commitments about what Apple will and will not allow, especially as advertising becomes a bigger business for his company. For instance, he could pledge to never share health or transaction data from the Apple Health and Apple Pay apps, something the company does not do (and technically cannot because most of that data is encrypted).
Considering that some advertisers are likely to ask for more granular insights on Apple customers, he could promise that the data Apple collects for its own, growing ad platform will not expand beyond its walled garden to help improve ad targeting.
Cook said last week that Apple tries to put customers “in the driver’s seat” with their data. Offering users an opt-out of tracking by third parties was a perfect example of that. But that approach also makes it easier to shift from being a privacy protector by default — a company that does on-device processing or provides services like encryption without being asked — to one that puts the onus of data protection on its own customers.
A future where Apple’s customers are offered a greater array of choices about their data could quietly open the door to more data gathering if those customers were gently nudged in certain directions by careful wordsmithing, or with quiet policy tweaks. It is hard to imagine Apple doing that now, but principles have been known to change before, especially when money is at stake.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.
PARMY OLSON: Can Apple be a privacy hero and an ad giant?
