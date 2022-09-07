Apple sports watch catches up with the lucrative ironman crowd

Financial institutions will be able to flag unusually large purchases
At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
In the seven years since Apple released its first Apple Watch, the device has sold more than 100-million units, catapulting it to 30% of the global smartwatch market. Yet it’s struggled to grab a small but important niche: endurance sports.
Peruse the start of any Ironman triathlon race and you’ll see Garmin products dominating the wrists of the world’s most elite athletes. These are consumers who spend $10,000 on a bicycle and travel around the globe to compete at some of the world’s most majestic courses. But they’ve largely snubbed Apple in favour of multisport watches from the premier name in outdoor adventure and navigation.
The new Apple Watch Ultra the company debuted at an event dubbed Far Out could finally change that. At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released on Wednesday, including Apple Watch Series 8 at up to $499 and Watch SE for $249. That puts it above most Garmin alternatives favoured by triathletes, yet still cheaper than premium models designed for ultra-marathon and rugged environments. The device can also act as a dive computer, putting it in competition with leading names in that category, such as Suunto, Cressi and Aqualung.
Chasing consumers who have expensive hobbies and high brand loyalty is a smart move, and it shows that the company is laser-focused on pushing its non-iPhone products, namely Watch and AirPods. Called wearables, home and accessories (WHA), this category is the only hardware division at Apple to have consistently posted growth in each of the past six years. While WHA accounts for just 11% of sales, far less than the iPhone’s 53%, revenue from that collection of devices has climbed 245% since 2016, compared with 40% for iPhones and 181% for services.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Apple sports watch catches up with the lucrative ironman crowd
In the seven years since Apple released its first Apple Watch, the device has sold more than 100-million units, catapulting it to 30% of the global smartwatch market. Yet it’s struggled to grab a small but important niche: endurance sports.
Peruse the start of any Ironman triathlon race and you’ll see Garmin products dominating the wrists of the world’s most elite athletes. These are consumers who spend $10,000 on a bicycle and travel around the globe to compete at some of the world’s most majestic courses. But they’ve largely snubbed Apple in favour of multisport watches from the premier name in outdoor adventure and navigation.
The new Apple Watch Ultra the company debuted at an event dubbed Far Out could finally change that. At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released on Wednesday, including Apple Watch Series 8 at up to $499 and Watch SE for $249. That puts it above most Garmin alternatives favoured by triathletes, yet still cheaper than premium models designed for ultra-marathon and rugged environments. The device can also act as a dive computer, putting it in competition with leading names in that category, such as Suunto, Cressi and Aqualung.
Chasing consumers who have expensive hobbies and high brand loyalty is a smart move, and it shows that the company is laser-focused on pushing its non-iPhone products, namely Watch and AirPods. Called wearables, home and accessories (WHA), this category is the only hardware division at Apple to have consistently posted growth in each of the past six years. While WHA accounts for just 11% of sales, far less than the iPhone’s 53%, revenue from that collection of devices has climbed 245% since 2016, compared with 40% for iPhones and 181% for services.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.
Apple unveils new extreme sport-focused watch and ‘far out’ iPhone 14
Apple’s new iPhones expected to be at least $100 more than 2021 models
Apple’s car does not yet exist but consumers still love it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Motorists will pay R2/l less for petrol from Wednesday
Five super station wagons through the ages
Rapid new Audi RS3 lands in SA and this is how much it’ll cost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.