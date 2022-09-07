The funds will exclude certain categories such as gambling, adult entertainment and chemical weapons
JONATHAN LEVIN: Markets could placate Fed by reining in buy-the-dip impulses
Financial conditions have tightened in the past three weeks, with stocks dropping, corporate credit yield spreads widening and mortgage rates rising back to almost 14-year highs. If the data continues to show inflation is moderating, it could be enough to help convince Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and his central bank colleagues to only institute a modest interest-rate increase when they meet in two weeks — with one big caveat.
For that to happen, investors would need to suppress their obsession with “buying the dip”. The S&P 500 index is now 14 trading days and 9.2% into its fifth mini drawdown of the year. The first four lasted 10-36 trading days and zapped 9%-16% off the benchmark’s value from peak to trough. So, this slump is already within the range at which a brief reversal is possible, if not necessarily imminent. Will traders poke the hornet’s nest before the Fed’s September 20-21 policy meeting?
Measures of financial conditions track more than just equities, but stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Fed has tried to curb demand to tame the highest rates of inflation in four decades. Monetary policy works partly through financial markets, as the combination of higher borrowing costs and lower asset prices make consumers and businesses less inclined to spend. Though the Fed doesn’t explicitly target financial conditions, members of the rate-setting federal open market committee keep a close eye on them: “I certainly was not excited to see the stock market rallying after our last federal open market committee meeting” in late July, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis president Neel Kashkari told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast last week.
Conditions have been heading in the Fed’s desired direction lately, helped along by a nudge from Powell. At his August 26 speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he made a point to push back against most of the bullish narratives that had been sustaining risk assets, arguing that even in the face of a slowing economy, the central bank had no intention to cut rates soon. Federal funds futures now imply that the central bank will push the upper bound of the target rate to 4% by February from 2.50% now, and even if it starts to reverse course, may only cut rates by a paltry 25 basis points in 2023. As for September, the debate is centred on whether the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points. Futures imply a three-quarters likelihood the central bank will choose the latter.
Whether the Fed has tightened monetary policy enough depends on how you conceptualise financial conditions. Goldman Sachs Group’s GS US financial conditions index has headed back towards the tightest levels of the year, helped by the increase in 10-year treasury yields. Bloomberg’s US financial conditions index has tightened but remains much looser than early July. The Goldman Sachs index gives considerable weight to 10-year yields, while the Bloomberg index emphasises credit spreads and ascribes more importance to stock-related components. Either way, the Fed has to like the trajectory.
It’s mostly technical drivers that could attract equity investors and potentially make Powell’s decision easy. In other words, stocks have gone down enough that there are bound to be some short-sellers who don’t want to leave their profits at risk and fast-money traders who see bargains. That doesn’t necessarily become a problem for the Fed unless the whole thing snowballs, as it did in July and August, and real money starts to see the rally as something more durable. What are the factors to watch? Here is a sampling:
You may choose to believe these signals or not, but many market participants do, which makes them relevant to the odds of a near-term bounce. What’s more, there simply isn’t a lot of top-tier fundamental data to trade until the crucial consumer price index release on September 13. Analysts may continue to tweak their earnings outlooks — Morgan Stanley just slashed its 2023 base-case for S&P 500 earnings per share by 10% to $212 — but there won’t be much in the way of concrete developments.
All told, much will come down to sentiment and a factor that’s even harder to predict: temerity. Certainly, a further moderation in inflation could help tip the scales in favour of a 50-basis-point rate increase, but there’s little sense in getting too excited about it beforehand. If the market really wants to see a measured Fed in September, it’s best to keep its bullishness in check.
