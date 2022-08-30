THERESE RAPHAEL: Could a prime minister Liz Truss be a great UK leader?

Engineers learning how to work with still-untested new rocket system
Prime minister Truss would be a departure from candidate Truss: she hates handouts but will have to write many cheques as the cost of living crisis hits
With no alternative systems available to make the most advanced semiconductors, the industry poses a threat to cutting greenhouse gasses
Liz Truss is so widely tipped to be named Britain’s next prime minister on September 5 that most people have stopped paying attention to the Conservative leadership race. So let’s consider the odds she’d make an effective leader — or even a great one.
They are, to be sure, quite long. Her own record in a string of government jobs from education to the environment to trade and now foreign secretary has been unremarkable. Last week, it emerged that in her zeal for efficiency as environment secretary she cut funding for authorities to ensure water companies weren’t dumping too much sewage into rivers and seas. Guess what they’ve been doing an awful lot of?
As the leadership contest was launched, she was variously described by Tories (mostly anonymously) as odd, gaffe-prone or, at best, a poor facsimile of Margaret Thatcher. The leader a big chunk of her party seems to want is — wait for it — Boris Johnson.
Current polls say her party will be chucked out at the next election and that Keir Starmer, the Labour leader who has never exactly sent electoral pulses racing, would make the better prime minister. The economic picture is grim with soaring energy prices putting millions of households into fuel poverty and low or negative growth. The National Health Service’s annual winter crisis has come early and will only get worse; when the NHS is ailing, the government is seen to be failing.
Still, it’s worth suspending disbelief. It’s possible to tally all of those obstacles, to be deeply sceptical of some of the policies Truss outlined during her campaign (as I am) and see little in her record that marks her out for greatness. But it wouldn’t be the first time a strong or effective leader has been grossly underestimated at the start. Maybe she can rise to the occasion.
Thatcher, who had been regarded as the “token woman” in Ted Heath’s government, was considered an unexceptional minister and nearly fired. Angela Merkel’s long record may now need some revising in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but she was a colossus on the European stage for many years. She was also deeply underestimated and often written off early on by the political establishment and many in her own party. On the other hand, Barack Obama was compared to John F Kennedy; greatness was expected. David Cameron, the Etonian who seemed to glide into power, was billed as the guy who would restore the Tories’ electoral prospects after three consecutive defeats and modernise conservatism.
What signs do we have that Truss might surprise on the upside? Already, she has blown away expectations of a close fight against former chancellor Rishi Sunak. If confirmed as leader, she won’t only have defeated her opponent but neutralised him. That’s no small feat given that for a long time he was the favourite to replace Johnson.
Yes, she was pitching to a very limited audience in the campaign, but she showed discipline and canny messaging; she connected with Conservative voters in debates and hustings events and was able to correct course on the few occasions she stumbled. A good leader surrounds themselves with the right advisers, which she clearly has had.
As trade secretary she oversold a series of rollover deals, bringing on eyerolls from trade experts who endlessly pointed out these were nothing-burgers. Britain simply translated trade deals it enjoyed as part of the EU into bilateral accords. But she got them done without drama, which is something in a government that struggled with delivery.
As foreign secretary she didn’t wobble or kowtow to Moscow. She wore Vladimir Putin’s ridicule like a badge of honour. She did better than her immediate predecessor, Dominic Raab (who was on holiday when Britain withdrew from Afghanistan) or indeed Johnson. Her attacks on the civil service, the Bank of England and, most recently, the French president carry consequences in office, but they were smart electoral politics.
Truss has pushed against wokery and once described herself as a “Destiny’s Child feminist,” saying she believes in independence for women. But her cabinet may be one of the most diverse of any prime minister. Kwasi Kwarteng is tipped to be Britain’s first black chancellor of the exchequer. Others tipped for cabinet posts are James Cleverly, whose mother was from Sierra Leone, Suella Braverman, who has Indian roots, and Kemi Badenoch, a rising star in the party whose parents come from Nigeria.
Of course, prime minister Truss will be a departure from candidate Truss. She hates handouts but will have to write cheques left and right as the cost of living crisis hits. She loves tax cuts, but she can’t afford too many. She wants the mantle of fiscal responsibility but looks set to diminish the standing of the independent Office for Budget Responsibility and balloon Britain’s borrowing. She’s lukewarm on levelling-up, a worthy but underfunded manifesto pledge, but will need to demonstrate some progress there if the Tories are to win a fifth straight election.
Her ultimate highwire act will be over Brexit, where she’s likely to trigger Article 16 of the divorce agreement over trade relations in Northern Ireland. Her gamble is that an EU struggling with gargantuan problems of its own will negotiate with a new PM who once voted to remain, where it would not with Johnson. She’ll need a “Brexit” win — forgive the oxymoron — ahead of the next election.
The six leaders profiled by Henry Kissinger in his recent book were all divisive in their time and Truss will need to be both canny and radical. Truss would need to move fast to consolidate her authority within her party and try to take action that will mark her government out for competent delivery.
“If you'd told me this woman would become prime minister, I mean no dislike of her at all, I'd have thought that was ridiculous,” the Conservative politician Ken Clarke said of Thatcher’s 1979 election victory. But Thatcher’s vision, meticulous preparation for power, relentlessness and courage ultimately saw her prevail not just in her party’s leadership race but as the defining politician of her time. Great leaders combine a certain psychological state with bold policy choices at key historical junctures.
The historical juncture is certainly here. If the race is indeed Truss’s, we can expect her to get a bounce in the polls from her election and the trappings of high office. She’ll then have the sugar-high of a party conference not long after. She’d have to play a poor hand exceptionally well if that bounce isn’t followed by a slide towards electoral defeat. But then hugely successful leaders tend to take us by surprise.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
THERESE RAPHAEL: Could a prime minister Liz Truss be a great UK leader?
Prime minister Truss would be a departure from candidate Truss: she hates handouts but will have to write many cheques as the cost of living crisis hits
Liz Truss is so widely tipped to be named Britain’s next prime minister on September 5 that most people have stopped paying attention to the Conservative leadership race. So let’s consider the odds she’d make an effective leader — or even a great one.
They are, to be sure, quite long. Her own record in a string of government jobs from education to the environment to trade and now foreign secretary has been unremarkable. Last week, it emerged that in her zeal for efficiency as environment secretary she cut funding for authorities to ensure water companies weren’t dumping too much sewage into rivers and seas. Guess what they’ve been doing an awful lot of?
As the leadership contest was launched, she was variously described by Tories (mostly anonymously) as odd, gaffe-prone or, at best, a poor facsimile of Margaret Thatcher. The leader a big chunk of her party seems to want is — wait for it — Boris Johnson.
Current polls say her party will be chucked out at the next election and that Keir Starmer, the Labour leader who has never exactly sent electoral pulses racing, would make the better prime minister. The economic picture is grim with soaring energy prices putting millions of households into fuel poverty and low or negative growth. The National Health Service’s annual winter crisis has come early and will only get worse; when the NHS is ailing, the government is seen to be failing.
Still, it’s worth suspending disbelief. It’s possible to tally all of those obstacles, to be deeply sceptical of some of the policies Truss outlined during her campaign (as I am) and see little in her record that marks her out for greatness. But it wouldn’t be the first time a strong or effective leader has been grossly underestimated at the start. Maybe she can rise to the occasion.
Thatcher, who had been regarded as the “token woman” in Ted Heath’s government, was considered an unexceptional minister and nearly fired. Angela Merkel’s long record may now need some revising in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but she was a colossus on the European stage for many years. She was also deeply underestimated and often written off early on by the political establishment and many in her own party. On the other hand, Barack Obama was compared to John F Kennedy; greatness was expected. David Cameron, the Etonian who seemed to glide into power, was billed as the guy who would restore the Tories’ electoral prospects after three consecutive defeats and modernise conservatism.
What signs do we have that Truss might surprise on the upside? Already, she has blown away expectations of a close fight against former chancellor Rishi Sunak. If confirmed as leader, she won’t only have defeated her opponent but neutralised him. That’s no small feat given that for a long time he was the favourite to replace Johnson.
Yes, she was pitching to a very limited audience in the campaign, but she showed discipline and canny messaging; she connected with Conservative voters in debates and hustings events and was able to correct course on the few occasions she stumbled. A good leader surrounds themselves with the right advisers, which she clearly has had.
As trade secretary she oversold a series of rollover deals, bringing on eyerolls from trade experts who endlessly pointed out these were nothing-burgers. Britain simply translated trade deals it enjoyed as part of the EU into bilateral accords. But she got them done without drama, which is something in a government that struggled with delivery.
As foreign secretary she didn’t wobble or kowtow to Moscow. She wore Vladimir Putin’s ridicule like a badge of honour. She did better than her immediate predecessor, Dominic Raab (who was on holiday when Britain withdrew from Afghanistan) or indeed Johnson. Her attacks on the civil service, the Bank of England and, most recently, the French president carry consequences in office, but they were smart electoral politics.
Truss has pushed against wokery and once described herself as a “Destiny’s Child feminist,” saying she believes in independence for women. But her cabinet may be one of the most diverse of any prime minister. Kwasi Kwarteng is tipped to be Britain’s first black chancellor of the exchequer. Others tipped for cabinet posts are James Cleverly, whose mother was from Sierra Leone, Suella Braverman, who has Indian roots, and Kemi Badenoch, a rising star in the party whose parents come from Nigeria.
Of course, prime minister Truss will be a departure from candidate Truss. She hates handouts but will have to write cheques left and right as the cost of living crisis hits. She loves tax cuts, but she can’t afford too many. She wants the mantle of fiscal responsibility but looks set to diminish the standing of the independent Office for Budget Responsibility and balloon Britain’s borrowing. She’s lukewarm on levelling-up, a worthy but underfunded manifesto pledge, but will need to demonstrate some progress there if the Tories are to win a fifth straight election.
Her ultimate highwire act will be over Brexit, where she’s likely to trigger Article 16 of the divorce agreement over trade relations in Northern Ireland. Her gamble is that an EU struggling with gargantuan problems of its own will negotiate with a new PM who once voted to remain, where it would not with Johnson. She’ll need a “Brexit” win — forgive the oxymoron — ahead of the next election.
The six leaders profiled by Henry Kissinger in his recent book were all divisive in their time and Truss will need to be both canny and radical. Truss would need to move fast to consolidate her authority within her party and try to take action that will mark her government out for competent delivery.
“If you'd told me this woman would become prime minister, I mean no dislike of her at all, I'd have thought that was ridiculous,” the Conservative politician Ken Clarke said of Thatcher’s 1979 election victory. But Thatcher’s vision, meticulous preparation for power, relentlessness and courage ultimately saw her prevail not just in her party’s leadership race but as the defining politician of her time. Great leaders combine a certain psychological state with bold policy choices at key historical junctures.
The historical juncture is certainly here. If the race is indeed Truss’s, we can expect her to get a bounce in the polls from her election and the trappings of high office. She’ll then have the sugar-high of a party conference not long after. She’d have to play a poor hand exceptionally well if that bounce isn’t followed by a slide towards electoral defeat. But then hugely successful leaders tend to take us by surprise.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Bloomberg
DESNÉ MASIE: Liz Truss likely to be UK’s next prime minister
Liz Truss risks ditching analysis for politics over BOE comments
MARCUS ASHWORTH: Why did the inflation figure catch the UK so off guard?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Liz Truss has her sights on UK’s financial watchdogs
1970s UK gloom is back to haunt a government with no memory of it
THERESE RAPHAEL: Millions of Brits queue for medical care amid huge backlogs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.