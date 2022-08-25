PetroChina posts record earnings as demand lifts

The Swiss company and other big drugmakers are homing in on innovation and casting off consumer or generic businesses
PetroChina posted its best first-half earnings as the nation’s top oil and gas driller benefited from soaring global energy prices and said that government stimulus is starting to lift Chinese oil demand.
The firm reported 82.39-billion yuan ($12bn) in net income for the first half of the year, up 55% from the same period in 2021, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue rose 35% to 1.61-trillion yuan.
Global crude prices averaged $105 a barrel in the first six months, 62% higher than in 2021, providing a windfall to producers after several years of depressed prices. PetroChina has invested heavily in maintaining steady oil production while boosting gas output to match the country’s goal of tapping into cleaner fuels.
Improved drilling profits are helping the company weather the rising cost of imports, as well as weaker demand for fuel as pandemic lockdowns sap industrial activity. China’s leaders have recently tempered expectations of meeting yearly economic growth targets, creating headwinds for domestic energy suppliers.
However, the government’s efforts to buttress the economy are starting to bear fruit, chair Dai Houliang told an earnings briefing. “The package of stimulus policies to stabilise the economy has delivered good results and China’s oil demand is recovering,” he said.
In that vein, executives told the briefing they expect refined oil product demand to rise 1.6% on the year to 180-million tonnes, while gas consumption should increase 5.5%.
PetroChina has said it plans to speed up its transition to lower-carbon fuels, aiming to increase gas and renewable production to match oil by 2035, and shifting half of its output to hydrogen, geothermal and clean power by 2050.
President Huang Yong Zhang told the briefing that the company is accelerating its renewable and geothermal projects, and has made breakthroughs in its development of carbon capture technologies. PetroChina also said that it obtained more quotas than expected to build clean energy projects in the first half, and that connections to the grid should reach 20GW for the full year.
Among other key metrics, the government’s call to ramp up domestic production at all costs to counter energy shortages pushed PetroChina to raise total output to 845-million barrels of oil equivalent, up 3.1% from a year earlier. The firm’s capital expenditure rose 25% to 92.31-billion yuan, with spending for the whole year set to hit 242-billion yuan, mainly to increase upstream production.
But the company struck a cautious note in its outlook, saying the world economy faces risks from inflation, interest rate increases and geopolitical tensions in the second half of the year.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
